BETE Enables 3D Spray Nozzle Downloads for Engineers with an Online Catalog Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spray nozzles, fabrications, and systems manufacturer BETE Fog Nozzle, Inc. launched its new, online configurator of spray nozzle products, built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. The interactive product catalog enables engineering customers to configure and download 3D parts directly from BETE's website into their digital design.

Credited with the invention of the spiral nozzle, also known as the "pigtail" nozzle, BETE produces over 20,000 different spray nozzles used in wide ranging applications from outer space to the ocean depths. Now, BETE's customers can accelerate their design time and improve engineering accuracy by downloading a 3D part to virtually test within their design.

"This is a value-add for our customers. It makes it easier for them to test the solution in their software and make sure that it fits well into their design," said Maia Bissette, Marketing Coordinator at BETE.

Engineers and designers can customize the exact 3D CAD model they need while the configurator builds their product on-the-fly. And with over 100 CAD formats and versions available, customers can always download parts natively into their application. BETE also offers free interactive product data sheets – downloadable PDFs – which engineers can share with their purchasing department and BETE for a streamlined quoting process.

With CRM and marketing automation integration and the lead tracker tool, the new configurator offers digital solutions to BETE as well, enabling them to grow their business and provide a better service to their customers.

"It's also a value-add for our team because we can quickly follow-up with our customers to ensure they received a product that best fits their needs," said Bissette. "The people who would be downloading these CAD models are more likely to convert to a physical sale. It's important for us that we're able to identify these new leads and track opportunities."

About BETE Fog Nozzle, Inc.

BETE provides quality solutions for critical spray process challenges. With over 65 years of experience in the design and fabrication of fluid flow systems – BETE practices a deep understanding of spray system engineering, spray nozzle design, and state-of-the-art manufacturing, streamlined by a commitment to exceptional customer service. Learn more at www.BETE.com.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation marketing, sales, and customer support tools for manufacturers, including 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology to help increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com.

