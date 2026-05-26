Beth Lowry named to Georgia Power Board of Directors

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power announced today that Beth Lowry has been elected to the company's board of directors. Lowry currently serves as president and CEO of Holder Construction Company, a $10 billion construction services firm founded in 1960 and based in Atlanta. Holder is a national commercial contractor with offices nationwide specializing in data centers, aviation, corporate and commercial offices, science and technology buildings, advanced manufacturing, and adaptive reuse.

Beth Lowry

Lowry's career with Holder started in 1994 when she joined the company as an intern. Over more than three decades with Holder, Lowry has worked throughout the company, holding a variety of leadership positions, and established herself as a visionary and results-driven leader with a passion for people, culture, community, and sustainability, balancing culture with exceptional financial performance and excellence. In her current role, Beth provides executive leadership over Holder's national enterprise with eight offices and current projects in more than 15 states.

She also serves on multiple community initiatives focused on economic mobility, training and safe working environments for the greater construction workforce. In 2022, she created the Lowry Family Scholarship at Kennesaw State University (KSU), providing an endowed scholarship for freshmen pursuing a degree in construction management. She is also a trustee for the KSU Foundation.

"As the number one state for business, Georgia's economy continues to grow with businesses of all sizes continuing to choose our state, bringing new jobs and revenue when they open or expand," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "As we work to serve this growth in the coming years, including building new power plants and transmission and distribution infrastructure, we know that Beth's deep experience in construction and development will provide great value for our customers and company. In addition, her strong commitment to the community aligns well with Georgia Power's core values and our mission to be a citizen wherever we serve."

In addition to her work with KSU, Lowry currently serves on the boards of the Rotary Club of Atlanta; Georgia Research Alliance; Atlanta Police Foundation; CareerRise; Holy Innocents' Episcopal School; Georgia Chamber of Commerce; Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce; and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Previous board involvement includes the Latin American Association; Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta; and U.S. Green Building Council, among others.

Lowry holds a degree in building construction from the University of Florida, and is a member of the University of Florida M.E. Rinker, Sr. School of Construction Hall of Fame. She has also been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a Woman of Influence and inducted into the YWCA Academy of Women Achievers.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power