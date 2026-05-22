Savings of approximately $4 per month for the typical residential customer expected in June if approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission

ATLANTA, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures begin to rise across Georgia heading into the heat of summer, Georgia Power is encouraging customers to take advantage of free and low-cost energy-efficiency resources that are available to help keep homes comfortable, while managing energy use.

By taking small, proactive steps, customers can better manage energy use during the hottest months of the year while maintaining comfort at home. Simple tips from the company include:

Georgia Power shares tips, tools and free resources to reduce energy use this summer

Change air filters regularly and keep vents clear to maintain proper airflow. Change standard air filters once a month, or every three months for pleated filters.

Turn off lights when not in use and close curtains or blinds during the hottest parts of the day.

Seal gaps around windows and doors with caulk or weather-stripping to keep cool air inside.

Wash full loads of laundry in cold water and clean the dryer lint trap before each use.

Switch to ENERGY STAR®-certified LED bulbs, which use up to 75% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Use large appliances during off-peak hours (before 2 p.m. or after 7 p.m.) to reduce heat and strain on your home.

The tips above are just a few of the many that are available on GeorgiaPower.com, alongside digital tools to help customers better understand and manage their electricity use. Online and mobile app options include My Power Usage which allows most customers to track their energy use by the hour, day, or month, as well as Threshold Alerts which notify customers when their energy use approaches a self-selected threshold, helping avoid billing surprises during high–use months.

Georgia Power also encourages eligible customers to explore the EASE Program, which offers free home energy improvements such as LED light bulbs, heating and cooling system servicing, attic insulation, and more. These upgrades can significantly reduce energy use and lower monthly bills. Households earning 200% or less of federal poverty guidelines may qualify. Learn more at GeorgiaPower.com/EASE.

Assistance Options

Georgia Power works throughout the year with customers who may need assistance paying their bill, and makes it easy to find local resources for utilities, food, shelter, and more by ZIP code at GeorgiaPower.com/Assistance . Through partnerships like Project Share, administered by The Salvation Army, Georgia Power matches customer contributions to assist those in need, and customers can also find a variety of other income-qualified programs on the website.

Focused on Affordable Energy & Delivering Savings

For more than 140 years, Georgia Power has worked to bring Georgians the energy they need at the lowest possible rates. Since 1990, the company has offered rates 15 percent below the national average, on average, while also offering flexible rate plans for residential and business customers, as well as a wide variety of programs to help customers save money and energy. Additionally, Georgia Power recently announced a stipulated agreement with the Public Interest Advocacy (PIA) staff of the Georgia Public Service Commission to help customers save even more. Under the agreement, which remains subject to review and approval by the Georgia PSC later this month, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month is expected to save $4.04 monthly, or nearly $50 annually, beginning in June.

With new residents moving to the state and large-load customers like data centers and manufacturers choosing Georgia, Georgia Power continues to work to ensure that growth benefits all Georgia Power customers. The growing pipeline of large-load customers is a key factor that enabled the company's earlier base rate freeze, and is helping spread fixed costs across a broader customer base and protect residential and small business customers. This growth has also allowed the company to commit to providing annual savings of $102 per year for the typical residential customer beginning in 2029.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning the potential approval of the stipulated agreement and expected customer savings. Georgia Power cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Georgia Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Georgia Power's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations, including rate actions relating to fuel and other cost recovery mechanisms; the impact of recent and future federal and state legal and regulatory changes, including tax, environmental and other laws and regulations to which Georgia Power is subject, as well as changes in application of existing laws, regulations and guidance; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries; and catastrophic events such as fires, including wildfires, land movement, earthquakes, explosions, floods, high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, solar flares, droughts, future epidemic or pandemic health events, wars, political unrest, or other similar occurrences. Georgia Power expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

SOURCE Georgia Power