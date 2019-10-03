Bethenny Frankel Joins Scruff-a-Luvs and the ASPCA® to Kick Off Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

"I love toys that help establish positive values in children," Frankel said. "Having adopted my two dogs, Biggy and Smallz, I was immediately drawn to Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue and admire their support of the ASPCA."

Earlier today, Frankel, accompanied by her beloved rescue pups, stopped by a special kickoff event in New York City, where Scruff-a-Luvs provided consumers with complimentary pet grooming. Additionally, Scruff-a-Luvs is covering adoption fees today and every Monday throughout October for those who adopt a dog or a cat from the ASPCA Adoption Center on New York City's Upper East Side. Scruff-a-Luvs is a proud supporter of the ASPCA and, through consumer purchases, has donated $250,000 to the nonprofit organization over the past two years.

Scruff-a-Luvs first hit shelves last year and was welcomed with immediate success. The toy received the coveted Plush Toy of the Year 2018 award from the Toy Industry Association and was recognized as a top toy by Good Housekeeping and Parents, among others. Real Rescue is the first ever water-safe electronic plush and brings the magic of Scruff-a-Luvs to life electronically, with 35 lifelike features and sounds. Immediately upon opening the packaging, the ball of matted fur begins to shiver and whimper, but once its new owner takes it "from scruffy to fluffy" with a bath, the rescued plush becomes a loyal pet for life. Continuing the momentum, Walmart, Target and Toy Insider recently included Real Rescue on their hot holiday toy lists, which include the industry's hottest and most wanted gifts.

"We continue to invest in our award-winning Scruff-a-Luvs line and partner with the ASPCA because we want to teach kids from a young age the importance of looking after and caring for your pets, which is what Scruff-a-Luvs is all about," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "We're dog lovers, and working with the ASPCA allows us to help rescue more animals and give pets loving homes."

"We're grateful to Moose Toys' ongoing support of the ASPCA's life-saving programs, which enables us to help rescue, care [for] and find loving homes for companion animals across the country," said Rebecca Frommer, director, Strategic Cause Partnerships, ASPCA. "Scruff-a-Luvs teaches children and their families about the importance of adopting a pet and showing compassion to animals, a core belief of the ASPCA."

Young pet enthusiasts can adopt their own Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue (MSRP $39.99) online and at retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit moosetoys.com, follow @scruffaluvs on Instagram or go to youtube.com/user/littlelivepets. People can also learn more about pet adoption and find a local shelter or rescue organization near them by visiting ASPCA.org/adopt.

