Bethenny Frankel Teams Up with MUSH to Launch Mocha Latte Protein Overnight Oats, Exclusively at Target

Entrepreneur and creator brings her signature taste and unfiltered approach to a better-for-you breakfast collaboration

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSH, the category-defining brand behind ready-to-eat overnight oats, is teaming up with entrepreneur, creator, and bestselling author Bethenny Frankel to launch a limited-edition flavor: Mocha Latte Protein Overnight Oats, available exclusively at most Target stores nationwide starting today.

Blending the indulgent flavor of a coffeehouse favorite with clean, functional nutrition, the collaboration reflects Frankel's well-known philosophy of cutting through the noise to deliver products that are simple, smart, and worth it.

Bethenny Frankel partners with MUSH on the launch of Mocha Latte Protein Overnight Oats.

"I don't put my name on something unless it delivers," said Bethenny Frankel. "This is one of those products that just makes sense - it's easy, it tastes great, and it fuels you. It's like your morning coffee and breakfast in one."

The Mocha Latte Protein Overnight Oats delivers 15 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber in a ready-to-eat format designed for on-the-go lifestyles. Made with clean ingredients and no artificial additives, the product reflects MUSH's commitment to simplicity and Frankel's reputation for high standards.

The collaboration comes as MUSH continues its rapid nationwide growth, with more than 200 million cups sold and distribution exceeding 36,000 stores. Known for transforming overnight oats into a mainstream staple, the brand has built a loyal following by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options that don't compromise on taste or clean ingredients.

"Bethenny has an incredible ability to connect with consumers and an instinct for what people actually want," said Ashley Thompson, CEO & Co-Founder of MUSH. "This partnership allowed us to create something that feels elevated and approachable - a product that delivers on flavor, nutrition, and convenience."

Frankel, who has built a career at the intersection of food, business, and lifestyle, was closely involved in the development of the flavor, ensuring it met her standards for both taste and practicality.

"This is the kind of product I keep in my fridge," Frankel added. "It's straightforward, it's satisfying, and it fits into real life - not some unrealistic version of it."

Launching exclusively at Target, the Mocha Latte Protein Overnight Oats will be available in the refrigerated section for a suggested retail price of $2.49, making it an accessible, healthy option for everyday shoppers.

With this collaboration, MUSH continues to expand its protein portfolio and bring fresh innovation to the refrigerated aisle. For more information, visit eatmush.com or follow @mush on Instagram.

About MUSH

MUSH makes clean eating effortless with fresh, ready-to-eat products made from real, nutrient-dense ingredients. No prep. No fillers. No compromises. From our signature overnight oats to protein bars, each item is designed to fuel busy lives—straight from the fridge. As the category leader in ready-to-eat oats, we're on a mission to remove the friction between you and healthy choices.

SOURCE MUSH