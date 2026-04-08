MUSH FUELS NATIONAL GROWTH WITH RETAIL EXPANSION AND EXPANDED PROTEIN PORTFOLIO

Overnight oats category leader surpasses 200 million cups sold, reaches 36,000 stores nationwide, and introduces new protein innovations to meet surging demand for convenient, clean-label nutrition

CHICAGO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSH, the category-defining brand behind ready-to-eat overnight oats, today announced a major retail expansion with new national distribution. Starting today, MUSH is available at most Starbucks locations, with 7-Eleven stores rolling out later this month and new protein-focused innovations launching at Target in May.

MUSH expands into new national retailers, including Starbucks and 7-Eleven.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the fast-growing brand. Since its founding in 2015, MUSH has sold more than 200 million cups of overnight oats and surpassed $100 million in retail sales in 2025. With this latest growth, MUSH products are now available in more than 36,000 retail locations nationwide, reinforcing the brand's leadership in the fast-growing refrigerated breakfast and snack category.

The growth comes as consumer demand for protein-forward foods continues to accelerate. According to recent industry research, 61% of Americans increased their protein intake in 2024, up from 48% in 2019, as shoppers increasingly prioritize protein for energy, satiety, and overall wellness.

MUSH is meeting that demand with clean, convenient, and nutrient-dense products made from real ingredients. Its refrigerated protein overnight oats deliver 15 grams of protein and up to 7 grams of fiber, offering a satiating, ready-to-eat option for busy consumers. All MUSH products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and made without artificial additives or preservatives.

As part of the rollout, Starbucks will feature MUSH Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats in its refrigerated grab-and-go cases in most locations. MUSH's launch in 7-Eleven further expands the brand into the convenience channel, meeting consumers where they are with healthier, accessible options.

At Target, MUSH will introduce new protein-forward innovations beginning in May, including refrigerated protein bars delivering 15g of protein in an easily portable format, extending the brand's presence across breakfast, snack, and on-the-go occasions.

Since its launch, MUSH has grown into a nationally recognized brand available at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Costco, Walmart, and leading regional retailers across the country. MUSH was founded by CEO and Co-Founder Ashley Thompson, who began making overnight oats in search of a simple, nutritious breakfast to fuel her busy lifestyle. What started as a homemade recipe sold at a San Diego farmers market quickly gained a loyal following for its clean ingredients and convenient format, inspiring Thompson to turn the idea into a scalable business.

"On the heels of our 10-year anniversary, it's exciting to see MUSH available in tens of thousands of stores nationwide," said Ashley Thompson, CEO & Co-Founder of MUSH. "Our new retail partnerships mark a major step forward in making clean, ready-to-eat nutrition more accessible than ever."

For more information, visit eatmush.com or visit us at @mush on Instagram.

About MUSH:

MUSH makes clean eating effortless with fresh, ready-to-eat products made from real, nutrient-dense ingredients. No prep. No fillers. No compromises. From our signature overnight oats to protein bars, each item is designed to fuel busy lives - straight from the fridge. As the category leader in ready-to-eat oats, we're on a mission to remove the friction between you and healthy choices.

SOURCE MUSH Foods