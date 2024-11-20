BETHPAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION IS BECOMING FOURLEAF

New Name and Branding Reflects Commitment to Members

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, and the 15th largest in the nation with over 480,000 members and $13.4 billion in total assets, is rebranding to become FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. The new name, FourLeaf, represents the credit union's commitment to growth, prosperity and abundance for its members and the communities it has served for the past 83 years.

"As we navigate an ever-evolving landscape, we recognize the importance of adapting to meet the changing needs of our members and our markets and exploring new ways to grow and expand," said Linda Armyn, President and CEO. "I'm thrilled to lead Bethpage into our next chapter as FourLeaf in a way that acknowledges the incredible foundation we have built, our ties to our Grumman history, Long Island, and a future filled with infinite possibilities."

The rebrand is expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2025, including a new logo and color update. The new logo was designed to reflect the future, using two intertwined infinity symbols, keeping the orange color to celebrate Bethpage's history and returning to a deeper blue to honor its Grumman founders. Together the colors reflect our New York heritage.

"This rebrand comes at a time when we are stronger than ever. We are well-prepared to create and embrace new opportunities that will enhance the members' experience, expand our reach, and enrich lives in even more communities," said Armyn. "We are growing, and the Bethpage name, while so close to our hearts, was limiting. As FourLeaf, we will harness our positive momentum to empower our organization and membership to thrive."

Over the past year, Bethpage opened four new branch locations including Sunnyside, Queens; Ozone Park, Queens; Cherry Hill, New Jersey; and the new Station Yards community in Ronkonkoma. Forest Hills, Queens will be opening in early 2025 along with two other Queens locations later in the year. Bethpage Federal Credit Union currently operates 36 branches with a member satisfaction rating of more than 85%. Beyond New York and New Jersey, Bethpage serves members nationwide through a virtual branch and Digital Home Lending program.

"We are the same organization at our core. Our values and vision to enrich the lives of our members, employees, and the communities we serve remain true. As FourLeaf, that drive and ambition will only be elevated to offer even more value, resources and solutions to our current and future members," concluded Armyn.

