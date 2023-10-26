BetMGM and Philadelphia 76ers Renew Official Sports Betting Partnership

New fan engagements include 76ers road watch parties and in-market live odds boosts

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers. Under the agreement, BetMGM will continue as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the team. The multi-year extension includes the addition of BetMGM VIP fan experiences and watch parties, in-market odds boosts, and increased courtside signage at Wells Fargo Center.

"This extension allows us to further enhance the gameday experience for fans, in the arena and at home," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "We look forward to continuing our rewarding relationship with the 76ers this season and beyond."

Throughout the 2023-2024 regular season, BetMGM will curate VIP fan amenities including courtside access to pre-game shootarounds and luxury seating for games. BetMGM customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will exclusively have access to a 50% live odds boost token during 76ers games.

Katie O'Reilly, 76ers Chief Revenue Officer, said, "We're joining forces again with BetMGM to promote another opportunity for fans to embrace competition, just in time for the new season. We are thrilled to build on our continued success here in the Philadelphia market and offer our unique experiences for BetMGM customers and 76ers fans alike."

BetMGM signage will be featured throughout the arena on the grandstand, videoboard, and courtside LEDs. BetMGM content also will be featured in the 76ers' social platforms and email campaigns.

MGM Resorts' Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City continues as an "Official Away Game Host of the 76ers." The resort will host VIP watch parties for invited guests featuring appearances by 76ers alumni, merchandise giveaways, and more.

Travis Lunn, President & COO, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, said, "It will be great to welcome 76ers fans back to our BetMGM Sports Lounge this season. We're committed to offering guests an entertaining and responsible gaming experience."

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 53 playoff appearances over 74 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property.

About Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is an MGM Resorts Luxury Destination and market-leading casino resort, offering an unparalleled travel and entertainment experience on the East Coast. Features and amenities include 2,000 luxurious hotel rooms and suites; 106,000 square feet of meeting and event space; 161,000 square feet of gaming space; 2,400-seat Event Center; 900-seat Music Box theater; Premier Nightclub; two race and sports books; 11 retail boutiques; 13 fine dining and casual restaurants; Spa Toccare, connected to an indoor pool and adjacent outdoor garden; a Roman-style outdoor pool and Borgata Beer Garden. MGM Tower at Borgata features 757 guestrooms and suites; 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space; two indoor and two outdoor heated pools with distinct experiences; and five boutique retail shops. Borgata is located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey. For more information, please visit theborgata.com, or follow Borgata on @BorgataAC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Borgata offers online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites, borgatacasino.com, borgatapoker.com, and borgatasports.com. Borgata is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' and BetMGM's expectations regarding launch of the GameSense program at the referenced stadiums and additional funding to responsible gaming initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

