BetMGM Announces Exclusive Partnership with Brian Christopher Slots

Top social media influencer joins BetMGM as Official Ambassador

Click here for accompany image

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today an exclusive partnership with Brian Christopher Slots that will make Brian Christopher, the top social media influencer for slots and casinos, a BetMGM brand ambassador. BetMGM will showcase Brian Christopher in live streams across social media channels featuring its online casino platforms as well as in future marketing campaigns.

"Brian Christopher Slots' influence extends far beyond captivating videos," said Oliver Bartlett, Vice President of Gaming Product & Content, BetMGM. "This partnership allows Brian to showcase his personality and enthusiasm for our industry while engaging interested players into BetMGM's wide variety of casino games."

Brian Christopher said, "BetMGM is the ultimate real money gaming destination for us true slots lovers. Partnering with the King of Casinos means I get to bring the top platform with the newest and greatest games to the BCSlots universe. I cannot wait for our fans and players to see what we are building together."

The partnership between Brian Christopher Slots and BetMGM highlights the strength of both brands. The partnership elements are scheduled to include:

Live streams: Streams across both @BCSlots and @BCSlots2 on YouTube, as well as @BCSlots on Facebook and Kick, will showcase Brian Christopher's signature style along with BetMGM.

signature style along with BetMGM. Exclusive experiences: Brian Christopher will interact with players and offer insightful commentary across a variety of platforms including live streams, social media, slot tours, in-person meet-and-greets, virtual player events and more.

will interact with players and offer insightful commentary across a variety of platforms including live streams, social media, slot tours, in-person meet-and-greets, virtual player events and more. Responsible Gaming commitment: BetMGM and Brian Christopher believe gambling should be a fun activity and enjoyed as a form of entertainment. Brian Christopher will highlight BetMGM's various responsible gaming tools and resources, while continuing to drive messages about setting limits and playing within a budget.

Brian Christopher Slots' award-winning content boasts a loyal following through brands such as BCSlots.com, BCSlots YouTube channel, FlipTheSwitch.com, BCSlots Cruises and Rudies Fan Club. Brian Christopher Slots' social media channels reach 8 million monthly unique viewers, 1.8 million subscribers and recently set a new casino gaming record of 1 billion video views. In 2023, Brian Christopher Slots was named Streamer of the Year and Slot Collaboration of the Year at the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards presented by SBC.

BetMGM's online casino is home to over 2,800 titles across North American markets and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks. In 2023, BetMGM was named Casino Operator of the Year by SBC North America, EGR North America, Global Gaming Awards and American Gambling Awards.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts International's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding its exclusive partnership with Brian Christopher Slots and the scheduled partnership elements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which BetMGM operates; the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; BetMGM's ability to execute on its respective business plans; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions, and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts International's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

US:

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US). Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA),1-800-981-0023 (PR) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). See BetMGM.com for Terms. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

ON:

See BetMGM.com for Terms. 19+ to wager. ON Only. Please Play Responsibly. If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://casino.betmgm.com.

About Brian Christopher Slots

Brian Christopher is the world's foremost casino gaming influencer. Named by CDC Gaming Reports as one of most important folks in all of gaming, Brian has deep relationships with millions of casino enthusiasts in the US and beyond through professional content, community building, and experiential events.

A respected innovator in the industry, Brian Christopher designed the BCSlots at Plaza space in Downtown Las Vegas, co-created the Brian Christopher's Pop'N Pays More slot machine with Gaming Arts, and launched themed BCSlots Cruises with Carnival Cruise Line.

Brian is the proud recipient of the Streamer of the Year Award presented by SBC, the Media Visibility Award presented by the Harvey Milk Foundation, and the Voices for Smokefree Air Award presented by the American Nonsmokers' Rights Foundation. He has been a Featured Speaker at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), Indian Gaming Association (IGA), Canadian Gaming Summit, NEXT Summit, EGR Power US Summit and AGS GameON, and is the Host of the annual EKG Slot Awards Show in Las Vegas.

To learn more, visit BCSlots.com and @bcslots on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Kick.

Media Contacts

BetMGM

Katie Kohler

[email protected]

BCSlots

Marco Bianchi

[email protected]

SOURCE BetMGM