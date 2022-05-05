BetMGM Announces Premiere BetMGM Poker Championship

$1M tournament to headline 2022 ARIA Poker Classic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that the first BetMGM Poker Championship is scheduled for June 23-26 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The tournament, scheduled during the 2022 ARIA Poker Classic, will lead four days of BetMGM poker events.

"The first-ever BetMGM Poker Championship descends on Las Vegas during one of the most exciting times of the poker season," said Luke Staudenmaier, Director of Poker, BetMGM. "ARIA is a legendary poker brand and we're thrilled that the Championship has become an integral part of this year's Poker Classic. Through our relationship with MGM Resorts and its world-class U.S. properties, we'll continue to leverage event programming and connect with players both online and in their favorite poker rooms."

The BetMGM Poker Championship at ARIA is a $3,500 buy-in no limit hold 'em tournament carrying a $1 million guarantee. On Saturday, June 25, a $600 buy-in BetMGM Poker Mystery Bounty will mark the first time ARIA has run this modern take on a live poker knockout tournament.

Through a rolling schedule of daily qualifiers and weekly satellites, BetMGM Poker will award prize packages to at least 15 players from each U.S. live poker market. The packages include a buy-in for the BetMGM Poker Championship, travel expenses, and a five-night stay at ARIA.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

The BetMGM Poker app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop. For more information about BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

