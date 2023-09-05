BetMGM First Online Casino in the World to Debut Buffalo Slot

Popular land-based casino slot now available at BetMGM in New Jersey 

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced today Buffalo, a land-based casino favorite, is now available at its online casino. BetMGM is the world's first online casino to offer the Buffalo slot. Buffalo now is available to play at BetMGM in New Jersey and the operator plans to launch the game in the near future in Pennsylvania and Michigan. 

For over a decade at brick-and-mortar casinos, the Buffalo slot machine by Aristocrat has gained immense popularity. Anaxi, Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming business, has reimagined the fan favorite for online play. Buffalo is a 20-line 5x4 slot game where players aim to win by filling the screen with Buffalo symbols.

"BetMGM is honored to be the first online destination for Buffalo," said Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM. "We are ready to bring the thrill and excitement of Buffalo to our players in New Jersey and additional states this fall. Anaxi captured the fast-paced elements of Buffalo which players love and are now able to experience in the palm of their hands."

In February 2023, Anaxi announced a strategic partnership with BetMGM. Buffalo is the first of Anaxi's world class gaming content available at BetMGM.

Cath Burns, Chief Operating Officer of Anaxi, said, "The stampede has officially begun, and we're thrilled that BetMGM players can now enjoy the iconic Buffalo game online."

BetMGM's award-winning online casino is home to over 1,500 games and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks. During the first half of 2023, the company awarded nearly $75 million in jackpots and is on pace to shatter the $100 million jackpot milestone set in 2022.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including an industry leading program, developed, and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

The BetMGM Sportsbook and Casino apps are accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Anaxi
Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 600 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.

About BetMGM 
BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

