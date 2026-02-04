BETMGM FY 2025 BUSINESS UPDATE

Successful strategic execution delivered stronger than expected 2025 performance and EBITDA inflection

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM LLC ("BetMGM"), a leading sports betting and iGaming operator across North America, jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts") and Entain plc (LSE: ENT) ("Entain"), is today providing an update on its Fiscal Year 2025 ("FY 2025") performance.

FY 2025 performance exceeded expectations, reflecting benefit of a full year of strategic initiatives driving strong underlying growth in both iGaming and Online Sports 1 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion, up +33% YoY iGaming Net Revenue up +24% YoY and Online Sports Net Revenue up +63% YoY EBITDA of $220 million, up +$464 million YoY Cash distribution of $270 million returned to parents in Q4 2025

Ongoing successful execution of BetMGM's refined player engagement strategy supported by enhanced product and user experiences driving continued growth in player activity and retention

Expect FY 2026 Net Revenue between $3.1 - $3.2 billion and Adjusted EBITDA $300 - $350 million 1

Confidence in pathway to achieving $500 million Adjusted EBITDA in FY 20271

Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer of BetMGM, commented:

"2025 was a record year for BetMGM, outperforming expectations with the execution of our refined strategy coming together at scale. Q4 2025 saw record performances, completing a year where both iGaming and Online Sports achieved step change results, reflecting robust engagement, improved player economics, sharper player management, and continued platform and product enhancements. BetMGM's meaningfully improved profitability and material EBITDA generation now sees us returning cash to our parent companies and marks a clear inflection in our growth trajectory. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, the strong underlying metrics and health of the business continue to reinforce our confidence in our outlook as we enter the next phase of growth. As the industry continues to evolve, we will continue to focus on winning the BetMGM way."

FY 2025 Key Financial Highlights

FY 2025 BetMGM Financial Summary1,2,3 $ millions, unless otherwise noted FY YoY Change Q4 YoY Change H2 YoY Change

2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Revenue

















iGaming $1,827 $1,479 +24 % $481 $408 +18 % $936 $784 +19 % Online Sports $903 $554 +63 % $279 $144 +93 % $481 $292 +65 % Handle4 $15,180 $13,075 +16 % $4,506 $4,361 +3 % $7,666 $7,161 +7 % GGR Hold % 9.5 % 8.6 % +90bps 10.2 % 7.4 % +280bps 10.1 % 8.3 % +180bps NGR Hold % 5.9 % 4.2 % +170bps 6.2 % 3.3 % +290bps 6.3 % 4.1 % +220bps Retail / Other $66 $70 (5 %) $20 $8 +161 % $30 $27 +10 % Total Net Revenue $2,796 $2,102 +33 % $780 $560 +39 % $1,447 $1,104 +31 %



















Contribution $607 $118 +$489 $167 ($29) +$196 $300 $52 +$248



















Net Income $175 ($291) +$465 $60 ($124) +$183 $86 ($149) +$236



















EBITDA $220 ($244) +$464 $71 ($106) +$176 $112 ($122) +$234



















Capital Expenditures $46 $24 +$22 $17 $10 +$7 $20 $11 +$9



















Cash Distributions $270 -- +$270 $270 -- +$270 $270 -- +$270



















Average Monthly Actives (thousands)5 979 946 +4 % 1,048 1,078 (3 %) 975 966 +1 %























2025 Financial Highlights1

FY 2025 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion, up +33% YoY, with record performance in Q4 iGaming Net Revenue up +24% YoY underpinned by our leading iGaming offering and enhanced player acquisition and retention approach Online Sports Net Revenue up +63% YoY driven by our refined player engagement strategy, strengthened product offering, and return to normalized sports hold levels Average Monthly Actives up +4% 5 YoY in line with expectations, reflecting our refined player targeting and management capabilities

FY 2025 EBITDA of $220 million (up +$464 million YoY), supported by greater than $500 million and greater than $200 million of Contribution from iGaming and Online Sports, respectively

Q4 2025 Net Revenue of $780 million, up +39% YoY Particularly strong December with increased player engagement as well as favorable sports results lapping a soft prior year comparator saw Q4 Online Sports Net Revenue up +93%

Cash distribution of $270 million returned to parents in Q4 2025

Podium position with 13% GGR market share in active markets, including iGaming (21%) and Online Sports (8%)6,7

Operational Highlights

Market-leading iGaming offering Strength of iGaming offering and improved player management driving player acquisition and retention FY 2025 Average Monthly Actives +24% YoY 5 FY 2025 Active Player Days +14% YoY 8 Best-in-class and exclusive content providing players with engaging and differentiated experiences Latest releases from exclusive game franchises, including the Wizard of Oz, The Price Is Right and Friends Expanding live dealer strategy with more dedicated studios and content Focused cross-sell initiatives and sports-branded IP games driving Online Sports players to iGaming offering



Transformative year for Online Sports Refined approach to player management and tailored marketing underpinning improvements to player retention, economics and activity metrics FY 2025 NGR margin improvement of +170 bps YoY FY 2025 Handle per Active +26% YoY 9 FY 2025 NGR per Active +77% YoY 9 Significantly improved product throughout FY 2025, delivering our fastest, smoothest and most intuitive app experience to date Enhanced market discovery and trackers for reward points Launched live SGPs and live SGP cashouts, along with Quickbet and betslip improvements, for a richer parlay and in play experience Day-one OSB launch in Missouri on December 1, bringing BetMGM's footprint to 30 legalized states





Omnichannel advantage in Nevada a key differentiator in FY 2025 Strong performance driven by best-in-market digital product offering, improved CRM and promotional capabilities and deepest collaboration to date with MGM Resorts Strategic and competitive advantage with "always on" flywheel that drives more play, loyalty and rewards, and omnichannel products and experiences for players both during and post Nevada visit FY 2025 Nevada Average Monthly Actives +19% YoY 5 FY 2025 Nevada Handle +26% YoY 10 FY 2025 increase in Nevada First-Time Depositors (FTDs) continuing gameplay +2.1x YoY 11 post-visit



Cash to Parents

From Q1 2026 onwards, total cash to parents will consist of two components: Parent Fees 12 and excess cash generated by the business As per the joint venture agreement that formed BetMGM, having reached sustainable profitability, BetMGM commences payment of Parent Fees for the provisioning of licenses and services by MGM and Entain to BetMGM 12 The Parent Fees are a BetMGM operating expense; therefore, in 2026 and forward, BetMGM will report 'Adjusted EBITDA' (representing EBITDA prior to deducting the Parent Fee), to provide clarity on the cash going to the parents as a result of BetMGM operations, as well as comparability to reported EBITDA in 2025 and prior periods 12

Adjusted EBITDA less CapEx continues to be a reasonable proxy for total cash to parents

Outlook

BetMGM's FY 2026 expectations of Net Revenue between $3.1 - $3.2 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $300 - $350 million

Confidence in pathway to $500 million Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2027

BetMGM's policy of maintaining minimum unrestricted cash of $100 - $125 million provides sufficient liquidity alongside its $150 million undrawn revolving credit facility13

FY 2025 Results Webcast and Q&A

LEI: 213800GNI3K45LQR8L28

SOURCE MGM Resorts International