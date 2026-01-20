MGM Resorts Powers Up to 100% of Daytime Las Vegas Strip Electricity with Solar

New solar-plus-storage project more than doubles the Company's renewable electricity access

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy strategy, now powering up to 100% of its daytime electricity needs on the Las Vegas Strip with solar energy. The achievement was made possible after the Company began receiving 115 MW of solar energy and 400 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage in December of 2025 from the recently completed Escape Solar and Storage Project, located in Lincoln County, Nevada.

By combining power from the newly activated Escape Solar and Storage Project with the Company's 100-megawatt (MW) Mega Solar Array, MGM Resorts' more than doubled its access to renewable energy. In addition, the battery system from Escape Solar allows MGM Resorts to store solar energy generated during peak production hours and use it during evenings and other lower-production periods.

"With this new project coming online, we are accelerating progress toward our goal of using 100% renewable electricity domestically by 2030," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts. "Together with our Mega Solar Array, the new Escape Solar and Storage Project reflects our focus on scalable, impactful clean-energy solutions. It also demonstrates that our industry can operate more sustainably while delivering long-term cost stability, strengthening our business and supporting a more resilient energy future."

MGM resorts announced a 25-year power purchase agreement with Escape Solar LLC in September of 2024 to amplify the Company's renewable energy capabilities and extend production to cover up to 100% of its Las Vegas properties' total daytime needs.

As an operator of large-scale resorts, MGM Resorts remains focused on expanding renewable energy use to lower long-term energy costs and mitigate exposure to energy price volatility. Since 2016, the Company has significantly reduced carbon emissions through investments in renewable energy projects, including:

323,000-panel Mega Solar Array providing 100 MW to MGM Resorts locations in Las Vegas

26,000 solar panels atop the Mandalay Bay Convention Center providing 8.3 MW to that property

100-kW rooftop solar array to help power T-Mobile Arena

3,456 solar panels atop the parking garage at MGM Springfield in Massachusetts

To learn more about MGM Resorts' sustainability efforts, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties. The Company does not guarantee that its renewable electricity capabilities, access, milestones or other events described herein will happen as described (or that they will happen at all).

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates.

