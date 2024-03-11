BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in North Carolina

Partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway to enhance race day experience

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today is among the first to introduce mobile sports betting in North Carolina, giving customers in the Tar Heel state access to a wide variety of betting options as well as the opportunity to earn experiences at MGM Resorts' properties nationwide.

"The passion of North Carolina's sports fandom runs deep, making it one of BetMGM's most electrifying new markets," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "We look forward to delivering a best-in-class product elevating game days and race-viewing experiences for fans from Charlotte to Greensboro and Asheville to Wilmington."

BetMGM's industry-leading platform features a user-friendly interface that adapts and evolves at the speed of the game. Highlights include:

Expanded Pre-Game and In-Game Options : The BetMGM app features Angstrom Sports technology that provides dozens of wagering options in real time for major U.S. sports. Customers can access a wide portfolio of pre-game and live markets with attractive odds on the team, individual player and play-by-play bets.

: The BetMGM app features Angstrom Sports technology that provides dozens of wagering options in real time for major U.S. sports. Customers can access a wide portfolio of pre-game and live markets with attractive odds on the team, individual player and play-by-play bets. Real World Rewards: BetMGM customers can enjoy the perks of a world-class loyalty program with their gameplay. With every wager placed in North Carolina , BetMGM app users now earn BetMGM Rewards Points and MGM Rewards Tier Credits, unlocking VIP benefits to MGM Resorts 20+ premier destination resorts ranging from Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to Borgata in Atlantic City , Beau Rivage in Mississippi , and MGM National Harbor in Maryland .

Earlier this year, BetMGM announced its partnership with Charlotte Motor Speedway, with plans to bring exclusive experiences to racing fans in North Carolina. BetMGM also extended its partnership with North Carolina-based Richard Childress Racing as its Official Sports Betting Operator, which includes a BetMGM "wrapped" car for select races throughout the season.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM app is now available for download in North Carolina and is accessible on both iOS and Android. For more information, follow @BetMGM on X, formerly Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, Party Poker, and Wheel of Fortune. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

