BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Virginia

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM launched its market-leading sports betting app in Virginia today, giving customers access to a wide variety of betting options, as well as benefits tied to MGM National Harbor in Maryland and MGM Resorts' iconic casino-resorts throughout the United States.

"We're ecstatic that BetMGM is one of the first mobile sports betting platforms to launch in Virginia," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Virginians are passionate sports fans, and we're thrilled to provide them a user-friendly sports betting experience. BetMGM Virginia customers can earn benefits and will soon enjoy innovative experiences planned with MGM National Harbor in Maryland and the Washington Nationals."

The BetMGM app gives Virginia sports fans the opportunity to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. The app's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM customers to redeem their gameplay for world-class accommodations at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including MGM National Harbor, MGM Grand, Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey and Beau Rivage in Mississippi – among many more.

Jorge Perez, President & COO of MGM National Harbor, said, "MGM National Harbor is the premier entertainment destination for the DC-Maryland-Virginia region, and the launch of the BetMGM app in Virginia gives our customers another great way to interact with our brand. We've got the DMV covered with a variety of entertainment options – whether at Nationals Park in D.C., our MGM National Harbor resort, or via the mobile app in Virginia. Additionally, should Maryland allow casinos to operate sports betting, MGM National Harbor stands ready to add this amenity."

Today's announcement follows BetMGM's recently announced partnership with the Washington Nationals, which includes plans for opening a retail BetMGM sportsbook connected to Nationals Park. Scheduled to launch later this season, it will be BetMGM's first in-stadium sportsbook.

Virginia marks the 10th state where BetMGM's mobile sports betting offering is available. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. The BetMGM app is available for download in Virginia on bothiOS and Android, and accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM National Harbor

Located in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington's Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high- end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

