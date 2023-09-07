BetMGM Launches Next Generation Sports Betting App for Football Season

Enhanced Wagering Functionality, Free $100,000 Survivor Pool and Seamless Nationwide Experience Headline New Ways to Play this Season 

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, is kicking off the football season with extensive evolutions in its sports betting app. New for the 2023-24 season, bettors will have the opportunity to enter a free $100,000 survivor pool, utilize enhanced functionality with same-game parlays, and more.

"We developed our state-of-the-art sports betting platform to feature a variety of ways sports fans can engage," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "The next generation of the BetMGM app is a giant step forward in the sports betting experience, increasing the level of entertainment before, during and after games."

  • Free $100,000 Survivor Pool: BetMGM is debuting a free-to-play Survivor Pool offering a $100,000 grand prize. All BetMGM users can enter one (1) time for free in the app and choose one (1) team to win each week. Once a winning team is selected, they cannot be picked the remainder of the season. The last customer(s) standing will take home the jackpot.

  • Travel Seamlessly: Fans traveling across multiple states this football season can access a streamlined BetMGM account experience as all login and cash balance details will be seamless within approved markets*.
    *Excluding Nevada, Canada, Puerto Rico and property-restricted apps through regional partners

  • 8-Bit Barry: Back by popular demand and available only to BetMGM customers, BetMGM Celebrity Ambassador Barry Sanders is ruling the virtual gridiron in this free-to-play game celebrating the nostalgia of retro football video games. Every week, the BetMGM customer selects an option for Barry Sanders to spin, juke or stiff-arm their way to prizes. If the bettor chooses correctly, leaving the defender in the dust, they will be gifted a parlay boost token, odds boost token, same-game parlay insurance token, bonus bets, and more.

  • Same-Game Parlay+: BetMGM is introducing Same-Game Parlay+, a new way to combine favorite same-game parlays to create one super parlay. Players now can connect two different same-game parlays into a single bet with ease for exponentially increased odds.

  • Exclusive Team Partner Hometown Odds Boosts: As a new bonus for BetMGM's team partnerships, an exclusive 50% live odds boost token will be available to bettors. These in-game wagers must be placed within the respective states of the following teams: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

  • Elevated First Bet Offers: New BetMGM users can pick between two offers that have been elevated for this season. First-time players can either place up to $1,500 on their first bet and have it paid back in bonus bets if it loses, or wager $10 on any football game and instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

BetMGM currently operates in 26 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com 

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools, including the ability to set limits on deposits, wagers and time spent using the platform which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM
BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com.

