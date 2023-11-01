BetMGM Opens Retail Sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico

News provided by

BetMGM

01 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

 Sports betting leader expands to 28th market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced the opening of a new retail sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque. This partnership marks BetMGM's sports betting launch in New Mexico.

"This is an exciting moment for both Isleta Resort & Casino and those that enjoy the fun and excitement of sports betting. We believe we are 'Where the fun begins' when it comes to New Mexico Gaming," said Adrianna Jiron, Chief Operations Officer, Isleta Resort & Casino.

Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM, said, "It's a privilege to enter New Mexico and collaborate with Isleta Resort & Casino. We're confident sports fans will enjoy the world-class gameday experience that only BetMGM provides."

The BetMGM Sportsbook at Isleta is 4,900 square feet and features 35 television screens, along with two VIP sections. The sportsbook also includes five betting windows and four betting kiosks.  

Karl Waitner, Chief Executive Officer, Isleta Resort & Casino, said, "Isleta Resort & Casino's goal is to constantly improve the consumer experience. Our new partnership with BetMGM makes unforgettable moments in sports even more personal, powerful, and fun."

As BetMGM continues to expand, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's North America-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com or follow @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding availability of the BetMGM platform in New Mexico and the opening and operation of a retail BetMGM sportsbook at the Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Also from this source

BetMGM and Philadelphia 76ers Renew Official Sports Betting Partnership

BetMGM and Philadelphia 76ers Renew Official Sports Betting Partnership

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the renewal of its strategic partnership agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers....
BetMGM and Inspired Entertainment Launch MGM Bonus City, Revolutionary Hybrid Dealer® Game

BetMGM and Inspired Entertainment Launch MGM Bonus City, Revolutionary Hybrid Dealer® Game

BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, and Inspired Entertainment, a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.