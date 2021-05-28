BetMGM Partnering with NYRA Bets on Horse Race Wagering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today a partnership with NYRA Bets, LLC (NYRA Bets), the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) and a leading provider of horse racing content in the United States. NYRA Bets will become BetMGM's first horse racing partner, allowing customers to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness, and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world.

"We've found a great partner in NYRA Bets and look forward to working with them to create a thrilling, interactive experience for horse racing fans on BetMGM," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

Launched as a national online wagering platform in 2016, NYRA Bets achieved rapid growth last year as new customers gravitated toward horse racing, one of the few sports able to operate during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. NYRA Bets features a secure, state-of-the-art wagering platform that allows its customers to conveniently and securely watch and wager from home. NYRA Bets is available in 30 states and continues to expand its reach and customer base throughout the country.

NYRA Bets President Tony Allevato said, "This is the type of partnership that reflects the importance of horse racing within the rapidly evolving sports betting marketplace. BetMGM has consistently led the charge to expand wagering opportunities for their customers, and we are thrilled that our horse racing content will soon be available on their platform."

BetMGM will utilize the NYRA Bets wagering platform in its Horse Racing app for Apple and Android devices as well as on desktop. Customers will have access to daily horse racing content, live streaming video and race replays and can also wager on marquee events in the United States like the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes and the Breeders' Cup, as well as international events such as the Royal Ascot meet, Melbourne Cup, Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

About NYRA BETS, LLC (NYRA Bets)

NYRA Bets, LLC (NYRA Bets) is the official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA). Launched as a national ADW in 2016 and currently available to customers in 30 state, NYRA Bets provides fans the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download today on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com

ABOUT BETMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and PartyPoker. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

