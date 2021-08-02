BetMGM Partners with Cheddar News to Launch Sports Betting Business Show

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports betting operator BetMGM is partnering with digital-first news network Cheddar News to launch Cheddar Bets, a weekly program offering a first-of-its-kind exploration of the intersection of sports betting and financial markets. The partnership between the two companies also establishes BetMGM as the "Exclusive Sports Betting Partner of Cheddar News."

"Cheddar News is focused on what's next in the worlds of tech, science, innovation, and reaching the modern and always-online news consumer," said Liam Roecklein, SVP & General Manager, Cheddar News. "Now, together in partnership with BetMGM, Cheddar Bets will dive deep into the world of sports betting and its effect on sports, technology, financial markets, regulation and more, all while highlighting the community that has changed the game and continues to drive the sports betting industry forward."

Airing Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. ET on Cheddar News, Cheddar Bets will broadcast from a custom-built BetMGM studio in New York and dive into the weekly sports calendar, seen through the lens of sports betting, and its impact on Wall Street. Cheddar Bets will also provide insider access to behind-the-book intel from BetMGM's oddsmakers. The show premieres Thursday, August 19th.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "As BetMGM continues to invest in innovative sports betting content, we've found a great partner in Cheddar News. Through Cheddar Bets we'll provide informative and entertaining programming to engage new audiences."

The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Cheddar News

Cheddar News is the voice of what's next. As the digital-first news network, Cheddar News provides in-depth reporting and updates on trending stories in tech, innovation, business, politics, media, entertainment and culture. We feed our viewers' curiosity about what's next with live news and original shows covering the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping their world. Daily programming on Cheddar News includes: Wake Up with Cheddar, Opening Bell, Between Bells, Closing Bell, and Cheddar's News Wrap. The network is also home to original news series including All Hands: Race Toward Inclusion, which focuses on the efforts needed to incite change, expose injustices and strive for diversity and equality across all sectors of business and within our communities and primetime show None of the Above with J.D. Durkin which offers a fresh take on the news of the day, exploring the intersection of politics, technology, business, science and more. Cheddar News is available on all major OTT systems including Hulu, YouTube TV, Pluto, Samsung TV+ and more and can also be found on major cable systems like Optimum and Spectrum. Cheddar News, owned and operated by Altice USA, is part of the Altice News group, which also includes hyperlocal news from News 12 and the global and current affairs network i24NEWS. For more on Cheddar News, visit Cheddar.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the relationship. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Erin Smyth

Altice USA/Cheddar News

[email protected]

Elisa Richardson

BetMGM

[email protected]

Robert Flicker

Kirvin Doak Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

