BetMGM Partners with Washington Nationals to Debut BetMGM Sports Betting App at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the expansion of its market-leading sports betting app into Washington, D.C. in partnership with the Washington Nationals, making BetMGM the only mobile sports betting app available at Nationals Park. Today's news is part of BetMGM's multi-year, exclusive partnership with the Washington Nationals, which also includes a retail BetMGM Sportsbook connected to Nationals Park, scheduled to open later this year.

"Launching in Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park sets the stage for our plans to expand BetMGM within the region, as we've already seen great success in Virginia," said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of BetMGM. "The Washington Nationals have been a fantastic partner, committed to innovating the in-stadium fan experience and we're looking forward to opening our retail sportsbook at the stadium later this year."

The BetMGM app is now available for download on both iOS and Android in Washington, D.C. While the app can be accessed throughout the District, due to local restrictions, to successfully place mobile wagers, users will need to be within a two-block radius of Nationals Park. BetMGM's gaming platform will provide Nationals fans a unique opportunity to enhance their game day experience and bring them closer to the action on the field.

"As our official sports betting partner, BetMGM further enhances the greatest in-venue fan experience in Washington, D.C. through its state-of-the-art entertainment products and services," said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Office of Lerner Sports Group. "The BetMGM mobile app will enable our fans to engage with the game in new and exciting ways, while the BetMGM sportsbook connected to Nationals Park will provide Nationals fans and the D.C. community with a first-class gathering place to celebrate their passion for sports."

BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows Nationals fans the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Borgata in New Jersey, Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and MGM National Harbor in Maryland, just across the river.

Jorge Perez, President & COO, MGM National Harbor, said, "As a leader in delivering monumental experiences, today is a very exciting day for MGM National Harbor. This becomes the first of many offerings we are developing to seamlessly connect sports and entertainment across the DMV, providing fans with unique opportunities to interact with our world-class resort and casino."

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About MGM National Harbor

Located in an unrivaled setting, MGM National Harbor offers stunning panoramic views of the eastern shore of the Potomac River in Maryland. The $1.4 billion LEED® Gold Certified resort sits a short distance from Washington, D.C. to the north and historic sites, including George Washington's Mount Vernon estate across the river in Virginia. The 24-story, 308-room resort features premier amenities and experiences for locals as well as visitors from around the world including a dynamic two-level casino with over 160,000 square feet of space that includes slots, table games and poker; a world-class spa and salon; an entertainment theater with flexible seating for up to 3,000; high- end branded retail; 50,000 square feet of meeting space; and restaurants from renowned local, national and international chefs. MGM National Harbor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

