BetMGM Sponsors Progressive Jackpot During Wheel of Fortune's "Big Money Week"

Episodes to feature iconic game show's first-ever nightly progressive jackpot tied to Bonus Round prizing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will celebrate Wheel of Fortune's 8,000th episode during the legendary game show's "Big Money Week" scheduled to air May 20-24. For the first time in the history of the wildly successful syndicated game show, there will be a Nightly Progressive Jackpot sponsored by BetMGM that will be added to whatever a contestant wins if they solve the show's Bonus Puzzle.

During game play, there will also be a BetMGM-branded "Double Jackpot" wedge on the famous Wheel giving contestants who earn the opportunity to add double the Nightly Progressive Jackpot to their total if they win the Bonus Round.

"BetMGM is honored to join Wheel of Fortune during this milestone week and be a part of a game show that has earned a place in American television history," said BetMGM's CEO Adam Greenblatt. "'Big Money Week' is a great collaboration, giving contestants and viewers at home the opportunity to experience the excitement of a progressive jackpot."

Sony Pictures Television and BetMGM have come together to integrate BetMGM branding into Wheel of Fortune's "Big Money Week" featuring on-set placements including:

Co-branded graphics displayed in the center monitor

In-show displays of BetMGM's logo on host Pat Sajak's monitor

monitor Two BetMGM Double Jackpot Wheel wedges

A BetMGM jackpot ticker appearing above the puzzle board during each episode

Home viewers can participate in the action by going to www.wheeloffortune.com to register for the chance to win the Nightly Progressive Jackpot. They have a chance to win the jackpot sweepstakes prize regardless of if the in-show contestant solves the Bonus Puzzle. If a contestant takes the Double Jackpot Wedge to the Bonus Round, registered viewers will have a chance to win double the jackpot amount.

Wheel of Fortune-themed slot games have been a prominent staple on casino floors for more than 25 years. In March 2023, BetMGM collaborated with IGT to launch Wheel of Fortune Online Casino, North America's first brand-led online casino.

An iconic American game show, Wheel of Fortune's 41st season premiered in September 2023 and is one of the highest-rated syndicated game shows. Wheel of Fortune reaches 21.5 million unique viewers each week and averages more than 9.1 million viewers nightly.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

Forward Looking Statement

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.casino.betmgm.com.

About Wheel of Fortune

With more than 20 million viewers per week, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Currently in its 41st season in syndication, the game show has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution, both divisions of Paramount.

