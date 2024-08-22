BetMGM Sports Betting App Leads Industry with Only Seamless Nationwide Access for Nevada Bettors

Single digital wallet eliminates the need to complete multiple registrations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting company, is setting a new industry standard by becoming the first sports betting app to offer Nevada bettors seamless, nationwide connectivity through a single, digital wallet. Through its operation and partnership with MGM Resorts International and powered by Entain's technology, this innovative feature makes BetMGM the only legalized sports betting app to allow Nevada residents and visitors to wager in the state and carry their funds to BetMGM mobile markets nationwide.

"We're proud to lead the charge in Nevada with a single account and wallet that simplifies and elevates the betting experience," said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO. "Our players can now immerse themselves in the excitement of MGM Resorts' Las Vegas destinations or statewide while seamlessly continuing to place wagers in other BetMGM markets."

The convenience of BetMGM's single account and wallet feature allows the user to sign up once in- person at an MGM Resorts property in Nevada and then enjoy the enhanced sports betting app across all U.S. BetMGM mobile markets. New Nevada customers can sign up by downloading the mobile app, completing the verification steps, and visiting one of BetMGM's nine retail sportsbooks including Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand, Park MGM, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Luxor or Excalibur to complete their registration. When traveling to another jurisdiction, users will receive a pop-up message upon opening the app allowing them to switch to their account within the BetMGM market where they are currently located. Customers also can manually select their market within the app's account tab to view their account for that state.

In February, BetMGM introduced a newly designed mobile sports betting app in Nevada that features an increased variety of Entain's Angstrom-powered prop and parlay offerings along with digital deposits and withdrawals. Several new product enhancements also are expected to elevate the BetMGM experience for the start of the 2024 professional football season.

New Nevada customers can download the BetMGM app and receive a first bet offer of up to $250 paid back in bonus bets (offer only available in Nevada). Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in seven (7) days. Existing users can check the promotions tab in their app for incentives such as parlay boost tokens, odds boosts and other available offers. Players also can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and Tier Credits by playing on BetMGM Sportsbook which are redeemable for digital bonuses and MGM Rewards Points.

BetMGM currently operates in 29 markets across North America with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android.

As BetMGM continues to expand to new markets, responsible gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

