BetMGM Underscores Commitment to Sports Integrity with Athlete Anti-Harassment Policy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, is updating its terms of service to explicitly prohibit athlete harassment. Under the revised terms, BetMGM will suspend a customer's account if the customer is found to have used harassing or abusive language toward athletes, coaches, or team or league personnel.

While the operator's previous terms allowed account suspension for any lawful reason, including harassment, the update provides even more clarity around the policy and underscores BetMGM's commitment to sports integrity and player safety. Updates to the terms of service are subject to regulatory approval as required.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to sports integrity — and that commitment extends to safeguarding athletes, coaches and league personnel," said Rhea Loney, BetMGM's Chief Compliance Officer. "Our legal, regulated environment enables us to identify misconduct, investigate reports, and take action when necessary. Any confirmed instance of harassment will result in decisive measures, including account suspension."

Football legend and BetMGM ambassador Barry Sanders said, "As a professional athlete, I know how important respect is — both on and off the field. BetMGM is sending a strong message that harassment has no place in sports or sports betting. I'm proud to see BetMGM protecting athletes and promoting integrity."

This update aligns with BetMGM's broader responsible gambling initiatives, including the integration of educational messaging through GameSense ® at 10 football stadiums nationwide. GameSense is an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts International and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. The program is integrated across BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, as well as MGM Resorts properties nationwide, providing practical tips and promoting positive, transparent, and proactive engagement around responsible play. BetMGM offers a variety of responsible gambling tools including the ability to set time and spending limits.

BetMGM currently operates in 30 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com

