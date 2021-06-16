BetMGM's Adam Greenblatt Among Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a Glassdoor-recognized Top Place to Work, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Adam Greenblatt, has been named one of the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. Small and Medium Business (SMB) category on Glassdoor. Glassdoor released its annual award recognizing today highlighting top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

"From the company's inception, we clearly defined the culture we wanted to create, rooted strongly in our core values of transparency, empathy and agility, so to receive this recognition and generous feedback from BetMGM employees is extremely meaningful," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "I look forward to further strengthening our company culture as we continue to support the needs of our growing, talented and ambitious team."

Among CEOs recognized by employees in the U.S., Greenblatt received an impressive ranking of 10 out of 50 on the U.S. SMB List, with a 98% approval rating, based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews that BetMGM employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said, "Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down. Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2020 and May 2021. Complete award methodology can be found here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

To learn more about career opportunities at BetMGM, visit https://www.betmgminc.com/careers/ .

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.



Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

Related Links

http://www.betmgminc.com

