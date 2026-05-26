Betolar introduces a new drone protection solution for large-scale critical infrastructure facilities

KANNONKOSKI, Finland, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betolar has developed a drone protection solution for large critical infrastructure sites. The solution is suited for applications such as oil terminals, energy facilities, data centers, and water utilities.

The new solution strengthens Betolar's position in the growing critical infrastructure protection market. Betolar has previously developed and brought to market a protection solution for electrical substations and has initiated its commercialization in cooperation with Enersense International. The solution is particularly well suited to essential sites where operational continuity, rapid deployment, and site-specific adaptability are critical.

In its earlier release, Betolar estimated that the market potential for its electrical substation protection solution amounts to several hundred million euros in the Baltic Sea region alone, and this new solution expands the market further by adding new categories of critical infrastructure sites to be protected. Betolar has applied for patent protection for the solution, and the company currently has three additional patent applications pending related to the protection of critical infrastructure.

Simple protection with rapid deployment

The solution enabled by Betolar's technology is based on a straightforward overall concept built from existing commercial products, with complementary structural elements that enhance overall protective performance. It is designed to address a range of drone threats, from small drones to larger long-range drone systems, and it can be deployed rapidly as either a temporary or permanent solution.

The solution is designed for both retrofit applications and scalability. The structures can also be pre-positioned for rapid deployment, enabling effective protection in situations where requirements may emerge suddenly or evolve on short notice.

A new solution for new security needs

This is one of the first practical solutions that can be used to protect large and complex sites from drone threats. Because these sites are extensive and each one is different, Betolar develops customized solutions together with its partners.

"As the use of drones continues to grow and the risks they pose become more concrete, the need for effective protection solutions that can be deployed quickly is also increasing. Drone-related threats to critical infrastructure are evolving rapidly, which means large facilities require solutions that can be implemented quickly, adapted to site-specific needs, and scaled as required. Our goal is to expand internationally together with our partners and to identify operators who have an immediate need to strengthen site protection and prepare for a fast-changing threat environment," says Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO of Betolar.

The solution supports owners and operators of critical infrastructure in situations where the impact of physical damage, operational outages, or security incidents can be significant.

Betolar Plc

For more information:

Tuija Kalpala, President and CEO, Betolar Plc, tel. +358 50 567 6608, [email protected]

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market (NASDAQ: BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace (OTCQX: BTLRF). For more information www.betolar.com.

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