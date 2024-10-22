BetOnline.ag Breaks Political Betting Records for the 2024 Election Cycle

"More Money will be Wagered on the 2024 Election than the Super Bowl"

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betting on political outcomes, particularly U.S. elections, has skyrocketed in popularity over the past decade, and BetOnline.ag has been at the forefront of this trend.

BetOnline has seen unprecedented engagement in its political betting markets during the 2024 election cycle, with this year's election already eclipsing previous records in terms of total money wagered.

BetOnline.ag first introduced election odds on its website in 2000, and since then, political betting has grown into one of the platform's most popular markets.

"We've been offering political betting options for more than 20 years, so we're not a new kid on the block," BetOnline CEO Eddie Robbins III said. "We have political oddsmakers on our team who are experienced and know how to trade these markets at a professional level."

Robbins said that the 2016 election was a tipping point for BetOnline.ag, attracting a surge of interest from bettors eager to capitalize on a volatile and highly unpredictable political landscape.

2024 Political Betting: Record-Breaking Engagement

BetOnline's expansion into political offerings mirrors a broader global movement. What was once considered a niche category has now become mainstream, with billions of dollars wagered on election outcomes worldwide.

The 2024 U.S. Election is on track to become the most-bet-on political event in BetOnline's history, even eclipsing the website's Super Bowl handle from last year, which had established its own record for the company's most-wagered-on single sporting event.

Extensive Election Odds, Futures and Props in 2024

Like the Super Bowl, political prop bets have become increasingly popular, allowing users to wager on outcomes beyond the General Election such as debate performance, party control, state-by-state results and even voter turnout.

Political betting markets at BetOnline.ag are more diverse than ever as it is currently offering odds for:

Presidential and Congressional elections

Gubernatorial races

Electoral College results

Voter turnout and popular vote predictions

Debate outcomes and key political issues

Margins of victory and swing states

"We've seen incredible enthusiasm for political betting in 2024," Robbins III said. "The level of engagement, the amount wagered and the diversity of bets being placed all point to a new era in political betting. Our markets give the public an exciting, interactive and innovative way to participate in the election process beyond voting."

BetOnline's political markets have been featured in USA Today, Newsweek, Business Insider, The Hill, Fox News, Forbes, New York Post and the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show.

An Unmatched Betting Experience for the 2024 Election

BetOnline.ag's platform offers a seamless and secure betting experience, making it easy for users, both novice bettors and seasoned political observers, to participate in the action.

With odds and markets updated in real-time, users can stay ahead of the news cycle and make informed bets based on the latest developments. From futures bets to election-day props, BetOnline offers unparalleled variety and engagement for the 2024 political season.

For more information on BetOnline's political betting markets and to join in the 2024 election action, visit BetOnline.ag.

