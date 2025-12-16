Better Being Announces Strategic Transaction to Power Next Phase of Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Being (the "Company"), a vertically integrated manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded dietary supplements and personal care products, today announced it has been acquired by a syndicate of global investors led by Snapdragon Capital Partners, LLC ("Snapdragon") with a financing solution provided by funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"). As part of the transaction, HGGC, LLC ("HGGC") has sold its remaining stake in Better Being, exiting its investment in the Company following an eight-year partnership. A committed financial reserve has been agreed to between management, investors, and lenders to provide additional capital for near-term acquisitions that will expand the brand portfolio and global consumer reach.

"Today's announcement is an important milestone for the nearly one thousand Better Being team members and the generations of consumers that have trusted our brands to meet their wellness needs every day," said Brian Slobodow, CEO of Better Being. "We could not be more appreciative to our former investment partners, HGGC, for their years of guidance and support. We are equally appreciative of our new investment syndicate for the commitment they have shown to our winning strategy and the management team behind it. We have been operating with focus and discipline since I partnered with President and Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Garner to take the Company forward. We are a values-driven organization demonstrating a focus on respect, wellness, accountability, transparency, collaboration, and heritage-driven leadership. We're excited to work with our new partners on this next phase of growth."

"Since Snapdragon's minority investment in Better Being in 2019, our conviction in the businesses has only grown, and we see this transaction as the natural next step in our partnership," said Mark Grabowski, Managing Partner of Snapdragon. "Better Being has seen two years of explosive growth led by the Company's flagship Solaray brand, now sold in over 85 countries. We're excited to support Better Being's exceptional management team as they continue to execute against their vision of building a truly global platform for health and wellness products."

"SVP is pleased to join Snapdragon in supporting Better Being in its next phase of growth," said Brian Himot, Managing Director and Head of Structured Capital at SVP. "We see excellent potential in Better Being's vertically integrated platform and believe that its consistent focus on product quality and innovation will collectively serve to differentiate its products further to meet evolving consumer wellness needs."

"Since we first partnered with Better Being in 2017, the Company has made tremendous strides in its evolution into the globally competitive wellness platform it is today," said HGGC. "We are proud of all that we have achieved together through our collaboration and look forward to watching the continued success of the entire Better Being team as they build on this strong progress in the years ahead."

William Blair served as lead financial advisor, and William Hood & Company served as co-financial advisor, to Better Being. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Better Being.

About Better Being

Founded in 1993 in Park City, Utah, Better Being is a pioneer in the natural products industry and has grown to become one of the largest and highest quality producers in the country. Better Being is an integrated manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded natural products, including dietary supplements, personal care, and other natural products sold primarily through health and natural food stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and around the world in over 85 countries. Better Being manufactures and sells its products under numerous brands, including Solaray®, Zhou Nutrition®, KAL®, Dynamic Health®, ZAND®, NutraBiogenesis®, Heritage Store®, and Lifeflo®. Better Being's mission is to empower and inspire individuals to feel better and live healthier by providing the most trustworthy, pure, and innovative natural wellness solutions. More information is available at www.betterbeing.com.

About Snapdragon Capital Partners

Founded in 2018, Snapdragon Capital Partners is a growth equity and buyout firm purpose-built for ambitious growth companies that are cherished by the modern consumer. The firm has a distinguished track-record of success in Health & Wellness companies like Better Being, including Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), Fullscript, Spartan Fitness Holdings, and JECT. More information is available at https://snapdragoncap.com/

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit, and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial, and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today, SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management and, since inception, has invested more than $57 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm's ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $9.5 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2025). More information, including a complete list of current and former investments, is available at www.hggc.com.

