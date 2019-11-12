Better Business Bureau Honors New American Funding with International Torch Award for Ethics

The award is presented to businesses who exemplify best practices in leadership, character, and organizational ethics. New American Funding became eligible for entry in the Better Business Bureau International Torch Awards for Ethics by first winning the 2018 BBB Torch Award for Ethics. The recognition was in the 500+ employee category from its local BBB serving California's San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties.

"We're extremely honored the Better Business Bureau has recognized us with the International Torch Awards for Ethics," said Rick Arvielo, CEO of New American Funding. "We have created a positive environment for not only our employees but our customers as well, where we have built our business upon respect, support, trust, and integrity. This award win is a testament of New American Funding and how we do business every day. We are extremely thankful for this recognition and it will motivate us for years to come."

Presented annually since 1996, the BBB International Torch Awards recognize companies in North America that maintain outstanding dedication to upholding ethical business standards and promoting trust in the marketplace.

The Better Business Bureau Torch Awards are awarded locally by more than 80 BBBs across the U.S. and Canada and on the international stage by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus and the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

Additionally, this year New American Funding has received notable accolades, including 50 Best Companies to Work for by Mortgage Executive Magazine, Top Mortgage Employers by National Mortgage Professional and Best Workplace for Millennials and Women by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work.

For a complete list of the 2019 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, click here.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is a family-owned mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of over 123,000 loans for $30.4 billion, 198 branches, and about 3,100 employees. The company offers several niche loan products and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America five times. It has a state-of-the-art career training facility and develops innovative technology, including the GoGo LO mobile application.

SOURCE New American Funding

Related Links

http://teamnewamerican.com

