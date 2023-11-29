Better Business Bureau San Antonio Names The Armstrong Company as a 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics Winner

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving the Heart of Texas recognized The Armstrong Company ("Armstrong") as a 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics winner in recognition for its unwavering commitment to ethical business practices. This accolade is a testament to Armstrong's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the industry.

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is an esteemed honor that acknowledges companies that exemplify the highest level of ethical conduct and demonstrate a strong commitment to building trust with their customers, employees, and the community at large. Armstrong has been a beacon of integrity in the residential and commercial moving for decades.

"A Torch Award is more than just a trophy," said Carrie A. Hurt, president and CEO of BBB serving the Heart of Texas. "It is a symbol of a business's deep-rooted commitment to our community. Torch Award recipients take the time to do things right because they understand in doing so, they inspire others to foster an ethical marketplace."

"We are humbled and grateful to receive the prestigious BBB Torch Award, which recognizes our unwavering commitment to ethical business practices", said Armstrong President Dan Dailey. "This honor reaffirms our dedication to integrity, transparency, and fairness in all aspects of our operations. We firmly believe that ethical conduct is not just a choice, but a responsibility that shapes our interactions with customers, employees, and the community. This award serves as a reminder that our commitment to our DNA and doing what is right will always be the guiding light in our pursuit of excellence."

Armstrong has consistently demonstrated ethical leadership by empowering its employees and team members by leading with a truth-first approach in all customer interactions to create and build upon the Armstrong DNA principles of integrity, attitude, value, relationships, communication, generosity, and unity.

The Torch Awards competition is open to all for-profit businesses headquartered in BBB's 105-county service area. Nominees are offered the opportunity to submit an entry to BBB, where a panel of independent volunteer business and community leaders review the entries and choose the winners based on four dimensions: character, culture, customers, and community.

About BBB

The Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands and charities they can trust for over 110 years. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. Local, independent BBBs can be found across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including BBB serving the Heart of Texas which was founded in 1950 and serves 105 counties across Texas.

About The Armstrong Company

The Armstrong Company is a global leader in supply chain services and residential and commercial moving. Our nationwide network of local experts combine personalized attention and global reach to provide tailored solutions exactly to your needs. Whether you're moving your household, your business, or your product, we do what it takes to get your goods where they need to go. Learn more at goarmstrong.com.

