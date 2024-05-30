Better Decision Making and Growth in Revenue Remain Top Objectives for Business Intelligence Initiatives

Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 15th Annual Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives remain the most likely primary targeted users of business intelligence and demonstrate a strong alignment of business goals and results, according to the Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. The Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study is the cornerstone of Dresner Advisory's annual research agenda, providing a broad assessment of the BI and analytics market and an all-encompassing look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.

The 2024 BI Market Study includes in-depth analyses on all aspects of the BI market including drivers, targeted users, objectives/achievements, penetration, number of BI tools in use, product longevity/replacement, and strategic technologies and initiatives.

"Our study provides an unparalleled historical view of the market, reflecting on trends and changes spanning more than a decade," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "New this year, we have an updated industry section featuring a new Value/TCO Model, offering essential insights for organizations navigating the ever-evolving market landscape."

Data security, data quality, reporting, dashboards, and data integration are the top five technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence in 2024, while modern initiatives including data fabric and blockchain gain momentum. Organizations report ongoing and improving penetration levels of business intelligence usage, with high penetration levels increasing and bullish expansion plans.

The 2024 BI Market Study includes a comprehensive analysis of the leading suppliers, ranking 24 vendors using four different models – an individual spider rating and three collective models.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

