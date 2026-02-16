Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2026 Workforce Planning and Analysis Market Study

Increased Importance of Workforce Planning and Analysis Year Over Year, With Strong Demand in Enterprises of All Sizes

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services published the 2026 Workforce Planning and Analysis Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.

Workforce planning and analysis is a category of tools and processes that help align workforces with business goals, strategies, and workplace dynamics. It includes requirements, analysis, and forecasting for current and future needs and the development of plans to address imbalances to optimize human resources, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

According to the study, more than 74% of respondents rated workforce planning and analysis as important, with a large majority considering it a priority for the overall business, not simply something that the Human Resources function prioritizes. In connection with workforce insight creation and sharing, two AI-related features — "use agentic AI for process automation and issue identification," along with "use generative AI to create narratives"— achieved importance ratings of 72.6% and 68.3%, respectively.

"Workforce planning and analysis continue to grow in importance as performance management extends beyond finance and into workforce, operational, and enterprise decision-making," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Organizations rely on these capabilities to improve alignment, support timely decisions, and connect strategy to execution across the business."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

