Better Earth Commits To Transformative Climate Action in 2023 Impact Report

Innovative compostable packaging leader aims to make the circular economy a reality for all

ATLANTA, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth , a leading producer of 100% compostable foodservice packaging, has released its 2023 Impact Report , which provides key updates to their sustainability goals and mission. The company is committed to transformative actions to reduce carbon emissions attributed to agriculture, improve soil health, and work to create a plastic-free future.

Better Earth's mission is to develop plant-based packaging solutions that make sustainability and regenerative circularity accessible and achievable for the food service industry. In 2023, the company launched 60 new products, including their Climate Smart Packaging Program with their domestically made Farmer's Fiber Collection. This initiative represents a comprehensive strategy aimed at mitigating the carbon footprint of the packaging lifecycle from sourcing to production and utilization to disposal.

"Starting with the Farmer's Fiber collection, we are analyzing each of our product lines' environmental footprint, building reduction plans and offsetting any remaining unavoidable emissions," said Savannah Seydel, Better Earth's VP of Sustainability. "The ISO-compliant life cycle assessment of the Farmer's Fiber's Collection revealed a remarkable 66% decrease in carbon footprint compared to the industry standard PET packaging, distinguishing the Farmer's Fiber Collection as a climate smart, plant-based alternative to single-use plastics in packaging."

Additionally, Better Earth has initiated a comprehensive Environmental Management Program to monitor resource use across the organization and set aggressive sustainability goals. Notable findings from the impact report included:

The Farmer's Fiber agricultural process is carbon negative, meaning more than 1 ton of carbon is stored on every acre, every year.

10% lower carbon footprint for outbound distribution through optimizing fulfillment locations

1,000 pounds of organic material was diverted from landfills through their office composting program

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Better Earth has set forth aggressive sustainability goals for 2024, including:

Waste Diversion : Recycle or compost 95% of standard recyclables and organics across operations by the end of 2024.

: Recycle or compost 95% of standard recyclables and organics across operations by the end of 2024. Procurement : 25% of total procurement spend will occur with local small and/or minority-owned vendors.

: 25% of total procurement spend will occur with local small and/or minority-owned vendors. Supply Chain : Engage 100% of Better Earth's Supply Partner Network in the environmental questionnaire for use in a Supplier Sustainability Action Plan.

: Engage 100% of Better Earth's Supply Partner Network in the environmental questionnaire for use in a Supplier Sustainability Action Plan. Partners & Progress : Work with customers to divert as much weight in organics as we sell in compostables over a three-year period

Better Earth invites industry stakeholders to learn more about its Climate Smart Packaging, commitment to a circular economy, and discover its 100% commercially compostable product line, featuring custom print capabilities, at The Specialty Coffee Expo, in Chicago April 12th through 14th (Booth #624) and The National Restaurant Association Show, in Chicago May 18th through 21st (South Hall Booth #1143).

To learn more about Better Earth's 2023 Impact Report, visit: https://becompostable.com/sustainability/impact

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. We are committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

