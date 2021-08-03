Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Sets First Half Annual Growth Record

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the leading real estate lifestyle brand, welcomed 14 new firms throughout the first two quarters of 2021, marking the strongest Q1 and Q2 since the brand launched in 2008.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was recently named to Franchise Business Review's Culture100™, an award that recognizes top companies that create winning cultures among its franchise owners. Earlier this year, the BHGRE® brand was ranked as one of the 2021 Fastest Growing Franchises by Entrepreneur magazine.

With more than 12,500 agents and 390 offices in the U.S., the BHGRE® brand continues to embody the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. The brand is currently on track to surpass its total year-end growth record, last set in 2015 with 18 affiliations.

Below is a list of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliates welcomed during the first six months of 2021.

New Affiliated Brokerage Location Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lindsey Realty Shreveport, La. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea Monterey, Calif. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Oak Valley Beaumont, Calif. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team Tumwater, Wash. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Shore & Country Properties Stamford, Conn. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Saenz & Associates Laredo, Texas Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Porches & Places La Verne, Calif. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Clarity Chula Vista, Calif. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates Coronado, Calif. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Bell Group Paris, Texas Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Choice Realty Scarsdale, N.Y. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Makers Wasilla, Alaska Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty Reno, Nev. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Properties Massapequa, N.Y

2021 Highlights to-date:

With the recent onboarding of 14 new firms during the first half of 2021, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand reached a new growth record for a successful mid-year checkpoint. The previous record was ten new firms by mid-year in 2015.

Five of the 14 new 2021 affiliates are based in California , helping grow the BHGRE® brand's presence in the Golden State to 24 affiliated companies, the most in any state.

. The unique BHGRE® value proposition continues to play a key role in owners' decisions to affiliate with the brand. The highly recognizable brand name, relevant 365 days-a-year lifestyle content, exclusive access to 43 million brand-loyal consumers and best-in-class tools, resources and training for affiliated agents, are all major attractors.

Quote:

"Reflecting on the first half of the year, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate continues to prove itself as the only real estate franchisor backed by the name recognition and trust of one of America's most admired lifestyle brands, Better Homes & Gardens. This national awareness, paired with business and industry-accolades, helps attract the interest of innovative and savvy real estate entrepreneurs. Not only are we surpassing new affiliate growth records for our brand, but we continue to be dedicated partners with our existing affiliated companies, helping them advance their businesses and find success in this competitive environment. Our nationally recognized brand cachet attracts broker/owners who appreciate our dedication to investing in marketing resources, technology, training opportunities and growth initiatives."

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

