Better Than Bouillon® Launches New Global Flavors with Authentic Ramen, Pho and Birria Bases

Trending global flavors and authentic, restaurant-quality taste, now available at retailers nationwide.
ROME, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Than Bouillon®, the premium culinary base known for delivering high-quality, expertly crafted paste bouillon bases, continues to innovate with the launch of its new global flavors within the Culinary Collection line, making it easier than ever to create restaurant-quality meals at home. Inspired by some of the world's most beloved dishes, the new collection includes ChickenRamen Base, Tonkotsu Ramen Base, Pho Base,and Birria Base, delivering authentic global flavors without the hours of prep traditionally required. The lineup of new global flavors are now available at Walmart, Albertsons, and additional retailers nationwide. Selection may vary by retailer and location.
"As consumers continue to explore global cuisines at home, they're looking for convenient ways to recreate the authentic flavors they love," said Kyle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer at Summit Hill Foods. "Our new Culinary Collection of global flavors bases deliver the restaurant-quality taste of ramen, pho, and birria with the trusted quality of Better Than Bouillon, making it easy to prepare authentic, flavorful meals in minutes instead of hours."
Each concentrated paste is crafted with authentic ingredients to allow cooks of any skill level to customize flavor intensity while stretching farther than traditional liquid broths.
Three New Ways to Bring Global Flavors Home
Better Than Bouillon® Ramen Base The first-to-market concentrated ramen broth starter paste, Better Than Bouillon Ramen Base delivers deep, savory umami with real chicken or pork, authentic shoyu sauce, and no MSG added. Whether preparing ramen from scratch or upgrading instant noodles, the versatile paste creates restaurant-quality broth while also serving as a flavorful addition to ramen bowls, stir-fries, and other shoyu-centric recipes.
Better Than Bouillon® Pho Base Made with real beef stock, ginger, soy sauce, and authentic aromatics, Better Than Bouillon Pho Base delivers the rich, layered flavor traditionally achieved after six to twelve hours of simmering. Simply add water to create an authentic pho broth in minutes, or use the concentrated base to add depth and flavor to steaks, braised beef, stir-fries, rice dishes, and other asian-inspired recipes.
Better Than Bouillon® Birria Base Inspired by the traditional Mexican dish from Jalisco, Better Than Bouillon Birria Base combines real beef stock, chili peppers, onion, paprika, garlic, and spices to create the bold flavor of slow-cooked birria without the lengthy preparation. With just a spoonful, the base delivers rich, authentic consommé flavor in minutes, making it easy to elevate tacos, quesabirria, rice bowls, soups, beans, eggs, and countless other dishes. For recipes and more information, visitwww.betterthanbouillon.com.
About Summit Hill Foods Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands including Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Better Than Gravy®, and Better Than Marinade®. The company also serves as a trusted ingredient supplier and flavor solutions partner to foodservice distributors, manufacturers, and restaurants. Learn more at SHFoods.com.
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