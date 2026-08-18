Better Than Bouillon® Launches New Global Flavors with Authentic Ramen, Pho and Birria Bases

"As consumers continue to explore global cuisines at home, they're looking for convenient ways to recreate the authentic flavors they love," said Kyle Peterson, Chief Marketing Officer at Summit Hill Foods. "Our new Culinary Collection of global flavors bases deliver the restaurant-quality taste of ramen, pho, and birria with the trusted quality of Better Than Bouillon, making it easy to prepare authentic, flavorful meals in minutes instead of hours."

Each concentrated paste is crafted with authentic ingredients to allow cooks of any skill level to customize flavor intensity while stretching farther than traditional liquid broths.

Three New Ways to Bring Global Flavors Home

Better Than Bouillon® Ramen Base

The first-to-market concentrated ramen broth starter paste, Better Than Bouillon Ramen Base delivers deep, savory umami with real chicken or pork, authentic shoyu sauce, and no MSG added. Whether preparing ramen from scratch or upgrading instant noodles, the versatile paste creates restaurant-quality broth while also serving as a flavorful addition to ramen bowls, stir-fries, and other shoyu-centric recipes.

Better Than Bouillon® Pho Base

Made with real beef stock, ginger, soy sauce, and authentic aromatics, Better Than Bouillon Pho Base delivers the rich, layered flavor traditionally achieved after six to twelve hours of simmering. Simply add water to create an authentic pho broth in minutes, or use the concentrated base to add depth and flavor to steaks, braised beef, stir-fries, rice dishes, and other asian-inspired recipes.

Better Than Bouillon® Birria Base

Inspired by the traditional Mexican dish from Jalisco, Better Than Bouillon Birria Base combines real beef stock, chili peppers, onion, paprika, garlic, and spices to create the bold flavor of slow-cooked birria without the lengthy preparation. With just a spoonful, the base delivers rich, authentic consommé flavor in minutes, making it easy to elevate tacos, quesabirria, rice bowls, soups, beans, eggs, and countless other dishes. For recipes and more information, visit www.betterthanbouillon.com.

About Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands including Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Better Than Gravy®, and Better Than Marinade®. The company also serves as a trusted ingredient supplier and flavor solutions partner to foodservice distributors, manufacturers, and restaurants. Learn more at SHFoods.com.

SOURCE Summit Hill Foods