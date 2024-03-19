Better Together Film Festival brings Americans together April 15-21

Sign up now to host a free screening and discussion in your community

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the week of April 15-21, 2024, as part of the seventh annual National Week of Conversation - community spaces across the country can invite local audiences to participate in the Better Together Film Festival . The festival aims to shift the culture of the country away from division and hatred, and toward cohesion and hope.

Any individual or group can take advantage of this free, plug-and-play opportunity to turn down the heat and bridge divides by signing up here to become a hosting venue partner. Free film screening links will be provided April 15-21 to pre-registered hosts.

According to Pearce Godwin, CEO of Listen First Project, "The Better Together Film Festival provides a free, easy, and entertaining way for communities to gather across lines of difference, enjoy high-caliber films, and explore what connects us during a year when so many are trying to divide us."

Hundreds of libraries, museums, community centers, faith institutions, colleges, and other local spaces across America will bring together diverse groups of people to view films that showcase hopeful stories of bridging divides. Audiences will be invited to engage in facilitated conversations following the screenings.

After organizations register and select the film(s) they want to screen, the Better Together Film Festival team will reach out to provide registrants with free film screening links, conversation guides, social media toolkits, a centralized registration platform, and impact measurement tools to ensure that screening events are as successful as possible.

Featured films include "Black, White, and the Greys," "Dialogue Lab: America," "List(e)n," "Public Enemies, Private Friends," "Purple: America, We Need to Talk," and "Undivide Us."

The Better Together Film Festival is organized by the 500-member Listen First Coalition and inspired by the National Governors Association's #DisagreeBetter campaign. The festival is supported by the donations and volunteer hours of Americans committed to the bridging movement.

CONTACT: Karissa Raskin, [email protected], 860-488-0018

