Better Together Founder And CEO Named Finalist In 21st Annual Stevie® Awards For Women In Business

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Together's Founder and CEO Catharine Montgomery was named a Finalist in the Best Female Entrepreneur – Business Products –10 or Less Employees category in the 21st annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, positioning her as a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Better Together's Catharine Montgomery is a Finalist in the Best Female Entrepreneur category.

Catharine Montgomery's nomination for the Stevie Awards highlights her commitment to blending advocacy with strategic communication to create meaningful change. Her leadership at Better Together has created initiatives focused on diversity, equity, and social impact within the communications industry. Under her guidance, Better Together has become a driving force for inclusive and purposeful campaigns that contribute to the positive evolution of the industry. This recognition from the Stevie Awards honors Catharine's drive and celebrates the significant impact Better Together continues to make, demonstrating what a purpose-driven communications agency can achieve.

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries . Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 21st annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

"In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 8."

"This recognition is a true honor," said Montgomery. "It affirms our mission of focusing on communications campaigns that drive positive change. It also highlights the impact we've achieved as a purpose-driven agency. We will continue to push boundaries by amplifying voices that need to be heard and using strategic communication to create meaningful change."

