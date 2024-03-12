BetterCloud Announces Acquisition of G2 Track & Strategic Partnership with G2

The resulting SaaS Management Platform enables IT to optimize the business impact of cloud software,

combining award-winning SaaS operations with spend management intelligence and automation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform provider, announces the acquisition of the G2 Track product line from G2 , the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. The acquisition serves to elevate how IT teams manage software application licenses and expenses. G2 Track delivers actionable insights and software tools to gain visibility and control of SaaS application costs by unifying disparate data across vendor contracts, product usage, spending, and user satisfaction, mapped to the world's most comprehensive SaaS product and review taxonomy at G2.com. As part of this acquisition, BetterCloud and G2 also announce the formation of a partnership to create the preeminent source for SaaS product pricing, spend, and usage intelligence.

The addition of G2 Track to BetterCloud and the spend intelligence partnership creates the market's most comprehensive SaaS management platform. IT can optimize, operationalize, and secure their tech stack using intelligence to automate budgeting, spend management, user and file access, realizing continuous returns on software investments at reduced risks. With the addition of G2 Track, BetterCloud serves nearly 2,500 companies, a community of IT teams supporting over 2 million users and $35B in annual buying transactions across 85,000 vendors. Through the creation of this innovative data network of IT buying intelligence, the partnership and acquisition will bolster the important alliance between IT and Finance leaders, fostering efficient growth.

Jesse Levin, CEO at BetterCloud, says, "CFOs reduced SaaS budgets, vendors and licenses last year and now are focused on sustainable cost containment. Contract negotiations and license reductions deliver one-time savings insufficient for enduring, efficient growth. Most SaaS vendors are introducing AI features to increase price as an offset to license declines. Shortly, AI autonomous agents will disrupt legacy SaaS user and license definitions. Together, G2's and BetterCloud's unique data scale and market reach will create a trusted source for IT buyer clarity in the face of these operating complexities. With G2 Track, BetterCloud now empowers IT to automatically govern distributed software spending and license access. Today's announcement builds on recent momentum shipping a record volume of product innovations and receiving recognition as a Top 50 Best Software Product . Most importantly, this deal furthers our mission to elevate IT's business impact at a critical moment where IT Directors balance supporting efficiency and productivity as the honest broker between Finance and business leaders."

Godard Abel, CEO at G2, says "G2 continues to innovate around how to build independent sources of intelligence to help SaaS buyers and sellers. This new partnership with BetterCloud, which includes their acquisition of Track, accelerates G2's ability to arm IT decision-makers with valuable buyer intelligence. We look forward to partnering with BetterCloud to unlock the collective wisdom of the IT buyer crowd and further our mission of being the ultimate destination for B2B software and services."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the market leader for SaaS operations Management, enabling IT professionals to transform their employee experience, maximize operational efficiency, and centralize data protection. With no-code automation enabling zero touch workflows, thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Gainsight, Voi Scooters, and Bark Box now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

