BetterCloud Named the Sole Leader by G2 Across All 5 Key SaaS Management Categories

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the premier SaaS Management Platform provider, proudly announces today that G2, the world's largest B2B software review marketplace, recognized BetterCloud as the only SaaS Management vendor in the G2 Summer 2024 reports to be named a Leader across all five key categories that form modern SaaS Management. This distinction solidifies BetterCloud's position as the unmatched authority across:

#1 SaaS Operations Management - Enterprise Grid and Enterprise Implementation reports

#1 SaaS Spend Management - Enterprise Results and Implementation Indexes report

#1 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) - Enterprise Grid report

#2 User Provisioning and Governance Tools - Mid-Market Relationship Index report

#2 Cloud File Security - Enterprise Grid report

At a time when IT budgets are increasingly constrained, and with the planning cycle just around the corner, driving IT productivity and intelligently managing SaaS expenditures is more important than ever. The G2 reports deliver crucial insights into SaaS Management vendors, leveraging technical feature comparisons, implementation metrics, ROI, and user satisfaction ratings. Scores are drawn from authentic, G2-verified customer reviews and other online data sources.

"In the short time we've been using BetterCloud, we've been able to utilize it in nearly every sector of our IT tasks. Just with what we currently have set up we're saving a full work week of time per month. That's 3 MONTHS of full time work yearly we've been able to automate and we're just getting started…" - Daniel B, recent G2 review

BetterCloud also excelled in various market segments, earning multiple G2 Summer 2024 Badges, including:

Leader (Enterprise and Mid-Market)

Best Results & Best Estimated ROI (Enterprise)

Most Implementable & Fastest Implementation (Enterprise)

Highest User Adoption (Enterprise)

Best Support (Mid-Market)

Easiest Admin

Users Love Us

This recognition follows BetterCloud's strategic acquisition of Track in March 2024, merging unparalleled IT workflow automation capabilities with top-tier SaaS spend intelligence expertise to create a world-class, unified SaaS Management platform for IT professionals.

Having pioneered the SaaSOps category eleven years ago, BetterCloud continues to lead with innovative research and insights. This year's annual State of SaaS report, based on extensive surveys of IT professionals, will be unveiled on July 24, 2024, at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The findings reveal a surprising trend: for the first time in over a decade, the growth of SaaS applications in companies has declined. Join David Politis, Founder and Chairman of BetterCloud, as he explores the latest insights and implications. To register for the webinar visit the webinar page.

For more information on enhancing IT productivity, efficiency, and savings through SaaS Management, visit https://www.bettercloud.com/.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the premier SaaS Management Platform, transforming employee experiences, optimizing operational efficiency, centralizing data protection, and managing software expenditures intelligently. With extensive integrations and no-code workflow automation, BetterCloud ensures you never manually onboard or offboard employees again. Trusted by thousands of customers and over 2 million users, BetterCloud oversees $35B in annual SaaS transactions. For more information visit https://www.bettercloud.com/.

