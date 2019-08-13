BetterCloud Appoints Andra Milender as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Operations Management platform, announced today the appointment of Andra Milender as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With 25 years of experience leading product innovation at Fortune 500 companies such as Global Payments and Discover, Milender will oversee BetterCloud's overall product direction and development, and will lead the engineering, product and infrastructure teams.

"Gaining control of your SaaS stack is no longer an option — it's an imperative," said David Politis, CEO of BetterCloud. "We're currently processing 100 million transactions a day and cumulatively crossed a total of 3 billion recently — proof that SaaS is growing exponentially. At that point we knew we needed to find a CTO that understood the challenges of deploying SaaS at scale — and we found her. Andra not only has the experience building and leading product teams at Fortune 500 companies, but she's also a perfect cultural fit for our growing business. We welcome her with open arms and can't wait for her to get started."

Most recently, Milender served as CTO of Architecture and Engineering at Global Payments, Inc. There, she set the vision and strategy for enterprise architecture, technical infrastructure management, engineering and ongoing operations across the company's $4B business. Her many accomplishments include enabling business growth by building and executing a global staffing delivery organization; delivering the organization's first Big Data platform; defining and leading the company's cloud strategy and rolling out G Suite worldwide. She also worked closely with the company's Edge Business Unit leadership and IT teams to consult on market opportunities and leverage global solutions to the benefit of an efficient technology footprint. Prior to joining Global Payments, Inc., Milender served as Vice President of Application Development at Discover Financial Services.

"Coming from large corporations, like Global Payments, I've experienced firsthand both the challenges and opportunities behind SaaS adoption," said Milender. "When I heard about BetterCloud, I immediately understood they were solving a major problem every company is struggling with, but lack the tools and know-how to handle effectively. Everything from the impressive product and team of passionate visionary leaders made joining BetterCloud an easy choice. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and build on the successes to date."

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. To further guide customers on their SaaS strategy, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" in its newly published book, Controlling Your SaaS Environment . BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

