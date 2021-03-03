BetterCloud Appoints Jamie Tischart as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for discovering, managing and securing the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace, announced today the appointment of Jamie Tischart as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With nearly three decades of experience leading technology and product teams at Twilio, Intel and McAfee, Tischart will be responsible for accelerating technological innovation and expansion of the BetterCloud platform.

"BetterCloud has built a reputation for offering innovative solutions that help organizations navigate the complexities of SaaS adoption, as well as fostering a community of millions of IT and SaaSOps professions across the globe," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "Jamie's experience driving product innovation at bleeding-edge companies like Twilio and McAfee will be key as we continue to serve our customers and advocates while addressing the growing needs of IT departments across the enterprise. We are thrilled to have a leader of Jamie's caliber joining BetterCloud at such a pivotal time in our company's history."

Most recently, Tischart served as GM and Vice President of Software Engineering for Twilio's Marketing & Growth BU. There, he was responsible for defining the product and technical strategy while focusing on the customer experience and driving highly reliable solutions for Twilio's customers. Previously, Tischart was Vice President, Technical Operations at SendGrid where he led the company's Global Data Center and DevOps strategies across the business. Prior to that, he served as CTO of the Security-as-a-Service business at McAfee where he led the creation of Intel Security's future generation Cloud solutions. Tischart has also held leadership roles at a number of other prominent technology companies including Intel.

"The adoption of SaaS is accelerating at lightning speed right now due to the move to remote work," said Tischart. "This has made BetterCloud's role in IT even more mission-critical as SaaSOps teams work to empower their remote workers during this challenging time. Their dedication to their customers and the IT community is inspiring, and I am ready to do my part in furthering their efforts by ensuring we continue to innovate on the BetterCloud platform."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

