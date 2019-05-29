BetterCloud Appoints SaaS Veteran Andrew Savitz as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Operations Management platform, announced today the appointment of SaaS industry veteran Andrew Savitz as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of industry experience leading global marketing teams at high-growth SaaS companies like AppDynamics and Salesforce, Andrew joins BetterCloud at a time of record growth and market momentum. As CMO, Andrew will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated marketing strategy and rapidly scaling awareness of BetterCloud's SaaS Operations Management platform.

"No one is better suited than Andrew to drive BetterCloud's marketing and brand strategy in this pivotal stage in our company and industry," said David Politis, CEO of BetterCloud. "He not only has the experience driving go-to-market strategies for leading enterprise companies, he knows the SaaS landscape through and through, and understands the market dynamics that will be critical to accelerating our ambitious growth plans. We welcome Andrew with open arms and look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Most recently, Savitz was Chief Marketing Officer at AppDynamics where he had oversight responsibility for global marketing of the company's application performance monitoring solution. He also served as Group Vice President, Product Marketing at AppDynamics. Prior to that, Savitz was Chief Marketing Officer at Aconex, where he was responsible for all aspects of marketing worldwide. There, he connected project teams to construct over $1 trillion dollars of built assets in over 70 countries. Savitz also played an instrumental role in the company's IPO which led to an acquisition by Oracle in 2017. He also served as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at KXEN (acquired by SAP in 2013) and helped lead the growth of Salesforce.com's largest product line while serving as Senior Director, Product Marketing at the company.

"SaaS security has fast become a top-of-mind concern for CIOs across the enterprise — and BetterCloud has become the clear solution," said Savitz. "I knew from the moment I met David and the team that BetterCloud was a company with purpose and vision — and one I wanted to be a part of. The fact they've been able to put their technology in the hands of thousands of companies in such a short time is nothing short of impressive. I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive adoption for BetterCloud's disruptive SaaS Operations Management Platform and help take the company's go-to-market plans to the next level."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. To further guide customers on their SaaS strategy, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" in its newly published book, Controlling Your SaaS Environment . BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

