BetterCloud Appoints Thomas Donnelly as First Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the leading SaaSOps platform for managing and securing the digital workplace, announced today the appointment of Thomas Donnelly as the company's first Chief Information Officer. Thomas brings two decades of experience in IT, security, infrastructure, privacy, compliance and technical strategy across SaaS environments. As CIO, Thomas will be responsible for the company's IT, security and compliance functions as well as partnering across the executive team to drive BetterCloud's business strategy.

"Thomas is a business-aligned IT leader who will enable our IT team to innovate and deliver world-class service for our customers," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "As we continue to build out our SaaSOps platform, his leadership will play a critical role in connecting the dots between the business and our IT, security and compliance teams to ensure we're meeting the high standards our customers have become accustomed to. This year marks the tipping point for SaaS adoption and Thomas joining couldn't come at a better time."

Most recently, Donnelly served as Senior Vice President, Global Security and Information Productivity at Bullhorn. There, he managed Security, Compliance, Privacy, Information Technology, Enterprise Applications, Data Science and Technical Project Management functions with a global team of 48 employees. Previously, Donnelly was Chief Information Officer at Peoplenet, where he played a critical role in building the company's technology platform from the ground up and managed all aspects of product infrastructure, including the Peoplenet.com SaaS application.

"The buzz around BetterCloud and SaaSOps within the CIO community has grown significantly in the past year," said Donnelly. "They were not only first to market with a product to manage and secure SaaS environments, but they are also responsible for building the SaaSOps community and being a resource for the IT industry at large. I am excited to be part of the movement they've created and to work alongside such brilliant and passionate technology leaders."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaSOps platform that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations.

BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

SOURCE BetterCloud

Related Links

www.bettercloud.com

