BetterCloud Granted Second Patent For Data Analysis, Real-time Policy Enforcement Across All SaaS Applications

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for discovering, managing and securing the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace, announced today it was granted its second patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office entitled "Methods and Systems to Manage Data Objects in a Cloud Computing Environment."

U.S. patent number 10,965,547 allows the BetterCloud platform to rapidly ingest and analyze data from disparate data sources, from any SaaS application, and in any data format. This functionality enables customers to generate meaningful insights and enforce real-time policies on their users and data across all of their SaaS applications.

"This latest patent for BetterCloud's SaaS Management Platform reflects our commitment to helping our customers automate processes and policies across their SaaS portfolio," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "The application stack will only continue to grow and it's critical we continue to invest in our best-in-class technology to remain in lock step with every major inflection point in SaaS adoption."

Where other IT and security products focus on a single SaaS application, or only managing users across multiple applications, the BetterCloud platform creates rich relationships between all of the data across all of a customer's SaaS applications. This approach allows BetterCloud to provide a new level of operational intelligence and automation that can solve any application management and security use case.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

SOURCE BetterCloud

Related Links

www.bettercloud.com

