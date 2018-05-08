BetterCloud Hires Google Alliance Expert as New Channel Chief

"As our platform becomes more and more sophisticated, our ability to drive success for our customers through channel partners will continue to differentiate us in the marketplace," said David Politis, CEO of BetterCloud. "Emily's passion and experience building teams and developing strong alliances with companies like Google will be invaluable to our business. We couldn't be more excited to welcome her on board in this next phase of growth."

Emily comes to BetterCloud from Accenture where she was Senior Manager and part of the leadership team for their highly strategic Google practice. Prior to Accenture, Emily was the Director of Alliances at Cloud Sherpas where she was responsible for managing the global partnership with Google and a cloud ecosystem network of approximately 40 ISVs. There, she was responsible for managing and executing the Google relationship across all regions, products and services.

"This is an exciting time to join BetterCloud," said Emily. "The mass adoption of BetterCloud within the enterprise has prompted a need for channel partners to play an even bigger role in managing company wide implementations and integrations. The opportunity and growth potential for the channel ecosystem is massive and I am thrilled to play a part in taking the company's efforts to the next level."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant momentum for BetterCloud. The company recently closed a $60M funding round led by new investor Bain Capital Ventures. BetterCloud also closed a record quarter in 2017 with 70 percent quarter-over-quarter sales of the new platform and was identified by Gartner as a representative vendor in its inaugural "Market Guide for Cloud Office Management Tools" in October. Additionally, 451 Research recognized the company as pioneering the emerging SaaS Operations Management market this past January.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. To further guide customers on their SaaS strategy, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" in its newly published book, Controlling Your SaaS Environment. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with an engineering office in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

