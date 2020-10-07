BetterCloud Report Reveals Operational Complexity and Risk Concerns as Organizations Reach Tipping Point in SaaS Adoption

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaSOps platform for managing and securing the digital workplace, today released its first SaaSOps report: "2020 State of SaaSOps." Among its many significant findings, the report found that a rise in SaaS adoption is prompting concerns over operational complexity and risk.

Since 2015, the number of IT-sanctioned SaaS apps has increased tenfold, and it's expected that by 2025, 85 percent of business apps will be SaaS-based. With SaaS on the rise, nearly half (49 percent) of respondents are confident in their ability to identify and monitor unsanctioned SaaS usage on company networks—yet more than three-quarters (76 percent) see unsanctioned apps as a security risk. And when asked what SaaS applications are likely to hold the most sensitive data across an organization, respondents believe it's all apps including cloud storage, email, devices, chat apps, password managers, etc.

Respondents also highlighted slow, manual management tasks as a prime concern when managing SaaS environments. IT organizations spend over 7 hours offboarding a single employee from a company's SaaS apps, which takes time and energy from more strategic projects.

"In the earlier part of the year, organizations around the world were faced with powering their entire workforces from home and turned to SaaS to make the shift with as little disruption to productivity as possible," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "Up until this point, most companies were adopting a cloud-first approach for their IT infrastructure — that strategy has now shifted to cloud only. But SaaS growth at this scale has also brought about challenges as our 2020 State of SaaSOps report clearly outlines. The findings also show increased confidence and reliance on SaaSOps as the path forward to reigning in SaaS management and security."

Click here to download the report.

Among the key findings:

On average, organizations use 80 SaaS apps today. This is a 5x increase in just three years and a 10x increase since 2015.

The top two motivators for using more SaaS apps are increasing productivity and reducing costs.

Only 49 percent of IT professionals inspire confidence in their ability to identify and monitor unsanctioned SaaS usage on company networks—yet more than three-quarters (76 percent) see unsanctioned apps as a security risk.

The top five places where sensitive data lives are: 1. Files stored in cloud storage, 2. Email, 3. Devices, 4. Chat apps, and 5. Password managers. But because SaaS apps have become the system of record, sensitive data inevitably lives everywhere in your SaaS environment.

The top two security concerns are sensitive files shared publicly and former employees retaining data access.

IT teams spend an average of 7.12 hours offboarding a single employee from a company's SaaS apps.

Thirty percent of respondents already use the term "SaaSOps" in their job title or plan to include it soon.

For the report, BetterCloud surveyed nearly 700 IT leaders and security professionals from the world's leading enterprise organizations. These individuals ranged in seniority from C-level executives to front-line practitioners and included both IT and security department roles. The respondents' companies represented a wide range of company sizes and industries—most were established businesses with significant experience using SaaS apps. Almost all of those surveyed use either G Suite or Office 365 as their primary cloud productivity suite.

To learn more about the growing SaaSOps market and how to prepare, download the full report from the BetterCloud website.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaSOps platform that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations.

BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

SOURCE BetterCloud

Related Links

www.bettercloud.com

