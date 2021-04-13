BetterCloud Strengthens Engineering Team With Key Leadership Hires

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) for discovering, managing and securing the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace, announced today it has expanded its engineering team with three new leadership hires. Lorinda Brandon has joined the company as VP of Engineering; Stephen Dick as VP of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE); and Daniel Waithe as VP of Quality.

"Hiring the best and brightest engineers has always been core to our product's success—and Lorinda, Stephen and Daniel are the perfect example," said David Politis, CEO and Founder, BetterCloud. "Not only do they have proven expertise leading engineering teams at companies like Salesforce, Twilio and MailChimp; they also embody BetterCloud's values of collaboration, quality and customer success. Their contributions will be key for us as we continue to innovate and expand our platform."

Lorinda Brandon brings more than two decades of experience in a wide range of software industry roles. As VP of Engineering, she will be responsible for managing BetterCloud's engineering and development teams. Most recently, she served as Director of Software Engineering at Twilio where she managed engineering teams across various geographies and was responsible for billing, identity, anti-abuse technologies and the company's reseller platform for all product lines. Previously, Lorinda was Director of Product Management for DevOps and Framework Tools at Capital One. In this role, she managed a team of product managers responsible for strategy and intent for developer productivity tools.

Stephen Dick brings 15 years of experience building and scaling engineering teams globally. As VP of SRE, he will be responsible for ensuring that customers trust the BetterCloud Platform to be reliable and available. He joins BetterCloud from Salesforce, where he served in several key senior leadership roles, including Head of SRE at MuleSoft. There, he founded the SRE practice for one of Salesforce's largest acquisitions, and was responsible for the availability of a highly distributed platform with more than 100 billion monthly transactions and more than 50 percent year-over-year growth. Previously, Stephen held senior leadership roles at Marketo and SAP.

Daniel Waithe joins BetterCloud as VP of Quality with 15 years of software industry experience. He will be responsible for scaling BetterCloud's testing practices to ensure the platform is meeting clients' high standards of quality. Most recently, he served as Director of Engineering at MailChimp where he managed the strategy, direction, impact and overall accountability of a distributed and highly respected quality organization. Previously, he was Director of Quality Assurance (QA) at ChatSuite where he established the infrastructure for the company's QA team and supported the leadership team in setting business goals.

BetterCloud is the leading SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

