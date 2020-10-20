BetterCloud Unveils "Discover" at Altitude20 to Give Enterprises Full Visibility Into Multi-SaaS Environments

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaSOps platform for managing and securing the digital workplace, announced today the launch of "BetterCloud Discover" at the company's annual conference, Altitude20 . The new centralized platform gives enterprises insights into employee SaaS adoption, and visibility into the full scope of sanctioned and unsanctioned applications within their company's multi-SaaS environment. The release also helps teams eliminate redundant applications and reclaim unused licenses for redistribution. New insights on SaaS usage help IT and security teams consolidate control over their environment and mitigate risks in their current security posture.

"SaaS sprawl was already a massive administrative and security problem for most businesses, and the push to remote work has now made this problem more acute," said Jim Brennan, CPO, BetterCloud. "The larger these environments become, the more difficult it is to develop a clear picture of app usage, accurately gauge spend, and secure applications and data. This can result in redundant apps, over-licensing and an overall weak security posture. And no single point solution can solve all these problems. Until now, with the launch of BetterCloud Discover."

With BetterCloud Discover, IT and security teams can:

Improve Operational Efficiency: BetterCloud Discover increases the operational efficiency of IT decision makers by streamlining management of their licenses across all their SaaS applications. IT teams can reduce procurement costs, decrease operational expenses on unnecessary licenses, and more easily gather data for audit and compliance efforts.

Reduce Security Risks: BetterCloud Discover enables IT and security teams to exert greater control over the security posture and policies they apply to their environment and applications. IT teams can identify unsanctioned applications and unapproved access in their environments and use this information to take steps to manage and secure it moving forward. IT teams can see how users are interacting with the applications in their environment, and what data can be accessed in those applications.

Increased Visibility & Insights: BetterCloud Discover empowers IT teams with deep insight into their application environment, including sanctioned applications as well as apps that may be utilized by users and teams without the approval of IT. IT teams can leverage powerful analytics on all SaaS apps in their environment to better understand how and when users interact with these applications from one single console. IT teams can use these new insights to maximize the value of these SaaS solutions and drive application adoption with their environment

Many BetterCloud customers are already leveraging BetterCloud Discover to gain greater control over their growing SaaS application stack.

"Before deploying BetterCloud Discover, we had anticipated that our employees were using about 100 applications on average," said Eric Stermer, Sr. Information Technology Manager, Infrastructure & Support, Trojan Battery Company. "After roll-out, we found out that employees were actually using closer to 350, which was astonishing. This level of insight not only opened up dialogue with employees so we can better understand what they need to stay productive — it also helped bridge the visibility gap of working remotely."

"BetterCloud's new Discover feature is the type of resource that every IT organization should have," said Steve Galinsky, Sr. Systems Engineer, Blue Apron. "It builds upon the platform's existing strengths for managing your SaaS apps, giving you more opportunities and abilities to manage the apps you know your company is using, as well as helping identify those that you may not have known people had connected before!"

"BetterCloud Discover really enables us to see all of the applications connected to our environment - including ones that we probably didn't know were there before," said Lukasz Bobek, Group IT Operations Manager, EVBox Group. "It helped us figure out where there are redundancies and inefficiencies in app usage, and will be a great start to letting us manage our apps and licenses going forward."

BetterCloud is unveiling Discover at its annual customer event Altitude20 , which is being held virtually this year from Monday, October 19 - Friday, October 23.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the leading SaaSOps platform that enables IT professionals to discover, manage and secure the growing stack of SaaS applications in the digital workplace. Thousands of forward thinking organizations like Zoom, Walmart, and Square now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. A pioneer of the SaaSOps movement, BetterCloud has built a community of more than 45K IT professionals who are embracing the new role of SaaSOps within IT organizations.

BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. The company's total amount raised to date is $187 million. Investors include Warburg Pincus, Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, and Greycroft Partners. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

