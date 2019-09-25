BetterCloud Unveils Integration Center to Transform SaaS Management & Security

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Operations Management platform , announced today the launch of its "BetterCloud Integration Center," a central exchange for customer and partner integrations designed to enhance the management and security of today's most popular SaaS applications. BetterCloud is introducing the solution along with 32 new integrations to support leading SaaS applications, including Zoom, Atlassian, Smartsheet, Docusign, GitHub, VMware Workspace One, OneLogin, Pagerduty, Intercom, AWS, Tableau, Duo, Splunk, Datadog and more.

The BetterCloud Integration Center takes a community-driven approach to SaaS management and security. It provides a single place where enterprise IT teams can quickly access BetterCloud-built integrations from the applications BetterCloud supports as well as create and share custom integrations. Now IT teams can leverage these integrations to quickly automate complex IT admin processes, and secure and control user interactions within any application in their SaaS application stack.

"Enterprise IT teams have reached an impasse," said David Politis, CEO and Founder of BetterCloud. "Digital workplace applications are now mission-critical to business, but they've left IT teams with a growing mountain of repetitive operational and administrative work, as well as massive amounts of dispersed SaaS data to reign in. Every action an employee takes on an application—installing a plug-in, forwarding an email, downloading a file—requires close monitoring and fast response from IT to avoid misconfiguration issues and potential data leaks. Managing and securing SaaS has become a herculean effort for an IT workforce already at capacity—and it requires a community effort like the BetterCloud Integration Center to help scale IT's data protection and user orchestration efforts."

With the BetterCloud Integration Center, IT professionals can:

Easily access BetterCloud-built integrations: Admins can implement their unique BetterCloud policies across their SaaS technology stack by leveraging 41 BetterCloud-built integrations that support today's leading SaaS application providers.

Easily create and share custom integrations: By creating custom integrations, IT teams can integrate into any of the SaaS applications in their technology stack, elevating their impact on their organization and automating user orchestration for different business units' SaaS applications. They can also submit these integrations to the BetterCloud community so they can be used by all BetterCloud customers.

Extend existing workflows: Save time and eliminate security vulnerabilities by enforcing and remediating policies in any core SaaS application. Use BetterCloud as the central policy engine for any SaaS application within their technology stack and extend existing workflows to their organization's applications.

Politis adds, "SaaS application and data sprawl is growing exponentially. This is why the SaaSOps movement is critical. We launched Platform APIs earlier this year to extend support for any SaaS application. The BetterCloud Integration Center represents the next chapter in this evolution for the IT and SaaSOps community. Now our thousands of customers and trusted partners will have more ways to customize the BetterCloud platform to meet their specific SaaS application management and security needs."

Many BetterCloud customers have been leveraging Platform APIs since its launch to create integrations and set workflows and policies for their SaaS applications. The BetterCloud Integration Center will now enable them to further customize the BetterCloud platform to gain greater control over their SaaS application stack.

"BetterCloud has re-shaped the way we go about managing and securing our G Suite environment," said Colin McCarthy, VP Global IT, Essence. "First they gave us an out-of-the-box solution to uncover blind spots around email forwarding and delegation, manage email signatures, and monitor third-party services for security gaps. Then they gave us Platform APIs, which took these capabilities to the next level by allowing us to create our own custom integrations. Now they are introducing an exchange for us to share any new integrations with the rest of the BetterCloud community, and we couldn't be more excited."

"Onboarding and offboarding employees is a massive undertaking for any company — it kills productivity and slows IT down," said Colleen Alaimo, Information Technology Manager, Excella. "We've been using BetterCloud for quite some time now and the impact it's had on streamlining our ULM (User Lifecycle Management) processes has been invaluable to our business. Not only that, but we've been able to customize our own integrations in the last year which has granted our IT org more control over our SaaS stack. Now they are giving us a community to access BetterCloud-built and custom integrations — BetterCloud is an IT admin's dream."

"The digital workplace is exploding with apps and data, and using BetterCloud is how we are able to keep our data secure and our employees productive," said Matt Harrison, Systems Administrator, Upside Business Travel. "They've set the standards and given us the technology to gain control over our SaaS applications. Now they are leading the SaaSOps movement and giving us access to a community that allows for the sharing of integrations."

BetterCloud is unveiling the BetterCloud Integration Center at its annual customer event Altitude 2019 from Monday, September 23 - Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in San Francisco. The company is hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2pm ET to provide IT & SaaSOps professionals with an overview of the BetterCloud Integration Center. Registration details here .

The company will also be hosting a contest inviting customers to submit custom integrations. Call for submissions will open on September 25, 2019 and close on November 1, 2019. Winners will be notified on November 11th. More information here .

With greater demand from technology companies for building integrations with the BetterCloud platform, the company will also be launching "The BetterCloud Technology Integration Partner Program" (TIPP) later this Fall. The program is a framework that fosters an ecosystem of best-in-class technology companies to build integrations with BetterCloud's SaaSOps platform. TIPP is focused on driving high-value integrations which translate into improved SaaS management & security outcomes for our mutual customers, and increased market adoption for BetterCloud and our partner's products.

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. The company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" via two published books entitled "The IT Leader's Guide to SaaSOps" — Vol. 1: "A Six-part Framework for Managing Your SaaS Applications" & Vol. 2: "How to Secure Your SaaS Applications." BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com .

