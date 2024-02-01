Betterfrost Collaborates with DENSO and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network to Improve the Range of EVs in Extreme Heat and Cold

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterfrost, a cutting-edge technology company specializing in low-energy defrost solutions, is proud to announce a new collaboration with DENSO, a leading mobility supplier. With nearly $500,000 from the Ontario Government's Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) R&D Partnership Fund and an additional $1.25 million in industry contribution, the project will have a value of nearly $1.5 million. Betterfrost is developing with DENSO an innovative low energy defrost and defog system for use in electric vehicles (EVs) that will use 20 times less energy than current solutions.

"Over the last three years, our province has attracted over $27 billion in transformative auto investments by global automakers and suppliers of EV batteries and battery materials," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "This innovative collaboration between Betterfrost and DENSO further demonstrates that Ontario is at the forefront of developing the cutting-edge, next-generation technologies necessary to build the cars of the future."

The new technology, combining Betterfrost's expertise in energy-efficient solutions and DENSO's deep automotive industry knowledge, is designed to enhance energy efficiency in EVs by extending their range during cold weather and reducing driver range anxiety.

"We are thrilled to partner with DENSO, a true pioneer in automotive technology especially for Thermal Systems and Green Technology," said Dr. Sameh Saad, Chief Technology Officer and Betterfrost Co-founder. "This project enables us to build on our strengths and partner with a global leader to accelerate the integration of our technology into EVs and demonstrate the benefits of a joint solution. We are excited to build and test this vehicle at our Tech Center in Oakville, followed by demonstrations at Global Automakers and Truckmakers."

"This collaboration between Betterfrost and DENSO is a great example of innovation in Ontario and Canada," said Raed Kadri, Head of OVIN. "The technology that will be developed through this collaboration can play an important role in the shift towards electrification and making EVs a practical choice in all corners of the globe. The fact that this technology is being commercialized in Ontario proves that our province is leading the charge on the global stage."

DENSO, which has produced advanced automotive components and systems for automakers worldwide for more than 70 years, has a longstanding connection to Canada. In the early 1970s, the company established DENSO Sales Canada, Inc., in Mississauga, which began as a satellite sales office and today plays an important role in how DENSO supports automaker and aftermarket customers. DENSO has also operated for more than 20 years in Guelph, where more than 600 employees manufacture advanced thermal products for major automakers. Additionally, the company collaborates with Canadian consortiums and universities to research emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

"As a leading provider of automotive thermal technology, we are excited to partner with Betterfrost and continue our 50-year history of investment and operations in Ontario," said Dave Korenchuk, a Director of Thermal R&D at DENSO. "The collaboration supports our Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind, and furthers our development of sustainable solutions that contribute to a carbon-neutral world. By leveraging Betterfrost's cutting-edge technology, we expect this project to demonstrate tangible benefits in extending electric vehicle range and realizing a green future."

The Betterfrost and DENSO low energy defrost and defog solution has the potential to advance the EV industry, setting new benchmarks for energy-efficient defrosting and defogging. Stay tuned for the official launch and availability of this cutting-edge technology.

About Betterfrost:

Betterfrost is the global leader in low-energy Pulsed Electro-Thermal Deicing (PETD) technologies. Our proprietary algorithms pulse heat to control the penetration depth of heat so that heat stays at the surface and isn't lost into the environment. Committed to sustainability, energy efficiency, and safety, Betterfrost is dedicated to creating products that enhance the driving experience and contribute to a greener future. The company is based in Oakville, Ontario, with great access to top technical talent, OEMs, and suppliers.

About DENSO:

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit: https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en

About OVIN:

The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies.

