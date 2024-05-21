BetterLesson Achieves Every Student Succeeds Act Level III Certification

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterLesson, a leading provider of high-quality professional learning solutions, today announces its attainment of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level III certification. This milestone substantiates the effectiveness of BetterLesson's high-quality professional learning (HQPL) in positively influencing both student and teacher outcomes, providing valuable and often scarce data on the efficacy of professional learning programs.

The achievement of ESSA Level III certification is the culmination of a rigorous examination process conducted by LearnPlatform by Instructure, a third-party edtech research company. The study examined how the high-quality professional learning program impacted both teacher motivation and student academic achievement.. The findings revealed significant improvements in both motivation and achievement, establishing BetterLesson as a proven provider of HQPL.s.

The study found that elementary school teachers who engaged in BetterLesson professional learning experiences had significantly higher teaching self-efficacy and value for professional learning. Secondary school teachers also demonstrated higher mastery-approach goals and value for professional learning. Notably, students of teachers who participated in more BetterLesson workshops and coaching sessions showed higher end-of-year math and reading scores compared to students whose teachers did not use these resources.

"Achieving ESSA Level III certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to educational excellence and equity," said Matt Kennard, CEO of BetterLesson. "This certification not only validates the hard work of our team but also reinforces the positive impact that high-quality professional learning can have on both teachers and students. We are dedicated to continuing our mission of supporting educators in creating dynamic, student-centered classrooms that foster growth and success for all learners."

The study conducted by LearnPlatform was particularly promising for CSI or TSI schools as it focused on a school district where 73% of students are economically disadvantaged, and only 34% were reading at grade level. Despite these challenges, BetterLesson's professional learning programs yielded observable results and improvements in both the student and teacher participants.

"We are proud to partner with BetterLesson as they continue to reinforce the importance of evidence in high-quality professional learning," said Dr. Mary Styers, LearnPlatform by Instructure's Director of Research. "Rigorous, empirical studies such as this are critical in helping educators access and effectively utilize professional development tools that positively impact their teaching experience, and ultimately, student outcomes."

With ESSA Level III certification, BetterLesson solidifies its position as a trusted partner for educators and educational institutions seeking to enhance student learning and improve teacher effectiveness, particularly in schools or districts facing similar challenges of school improvement. The company remains dedicated to improving and evolving, so that we can continue to collaboratively design and build a deep, comprehensive, and continuous PL program that leads to fundamental practice shifts and profound impact in districts nationwide.

For the full study, or more information about the Evidence & Research behind BetterLesson and its high quality professional learning solutions, visit: www.betterlesson.com/evidence-and-research.



BetterLesson provides 1:1 virtual coaching and small-group professional learning to help educators create classrooms where students drive their own learning, exercise choice and ownership, and develop the personal agency they need to succeed. They provide job-embedded educator support across a wide range of topics including curriculum adoption and implementation, instructional leadership, inclusive and responsive practices, and flexible instructional models. BetterLesson has partnered with more than 57,000 educators across 47 states as well as D.C., Puerto Rico, and 12 countries internationally. The company hosts a growing library of evidence-based strategies reaching 500,000 educators monthly. BetterLesson values the pursuit of educational equity and is dedicated to ensuring every student—regardless of race, income, national origin, gender identity, ability or location—has access to an excellent education.

Learn more at http://www.betterlesson.com.

